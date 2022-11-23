KingJoseph Edwards Combines Rare Athleticism & Size

SEC schools are always after projections. Many scouts are after elite measurable instead of elite football players, so when prospects merge both worlds, they receive a lot of attention.

Defensive end and tight end prospect KingJoseph Edwards is one of those prospects. He plays his high school football for the Buford Wolves, one of the most competitive teams nationally.

He's being recruited at both spots by multiple programs, and it seems like he will have his choice in college. South Carolina is extremely interested here, as are most other schools.

Edwards comes in at 6-5 and 245 lbs., unheard-of measurements for a high school junior. When you hear tight end and defensive end hybrid, many picture an athletic 7-tech with a light frame that can capture the edge.

His game is slightly different. Edwards is uber-athletic; he has been timed running a 4.5-second forty-yard dash. However, his powerful frame slates him as a 5-tech, dominating offensive tackles at the point of attack.

He's still developing a pass-rush repertoire, which may take time. Edwards flashes high-level moments when he utilizes club moves, even using a slip technique to win off the ball.

He shines in run defense, as his effort and size make him nearly impossible to hold in check. Buford ensures he plays assignment-sound football and should be ready to contribute to an SEC front immediately.

South Carolina may also choose to utilize him as a pass catcher. He has plenty of athleticism after the catch and has soft hands at the catch point. Edwards frequently creates yardage in the open field, which is incredibly difficult for someone near 250 lbs.

His recruitment is exceptionally fluid, and it seems the hometown Georgia Bulldogs sit in front. Head coach Shane Beamer is layering things on, and he seems to like what Edwards brings to the table.

The Gamecocks are taking more shots at these elite-level athletes that can play either side of the ball. They never went after these players in previous seasons, but Beamer has committed to reshaping what their athletes look like.

