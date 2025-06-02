South Carolina Gamecocks Defensive Line Target Noah Clark Sets Commitment Date
South Carolina 2026 defensive line target Noah Clark has set a commitment date.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been working on trying to build some momentum on the recruiting trail this summer and one of their top targets has announced a commitment date. Defensive lineman Noah Clark has announced he will commit on July 2nd.
Clark has already taken visits to Virginia and Duke and has upcoming visits set for South Carolina (June 6), Virginia Tech (June 14) and NC State (June 20).
The North Carolina native is rated as a four-star, the 283rd-best player in the country, the 35th-best defensive lineman and the 14th-best player in the state, according to composite rankings.
The Gamecocks were one of the first schools to offer Clark, which put them in good standing with him early on his recruitment.
On top of Clark being in town this upcoming weekend, quarterback Landon Duckworth is also set to be in Columbia. It's setting up to be a massive weekend for the Gamecocks if everything goes to plan.
South Carolina currently has five players committed in the 2026 class. Needless to say, they would like to add some more names to that group over the next couple of months and things are already heading in the right direction for them to do exactly that.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
