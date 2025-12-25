Four-Star Safety Jernard Albright Commits to South Carolina on Christmas Day

Santa Claus took time to stop by Columbia, South Carolina, during his business schedule and left a gift under the tree for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks by the way of four-star safety Jernard Albright who commits to Beamer on Christmas day.

Albright is a four-star safety prospect from Effingham County in Springfield, Georgia. The 6-foot-2 and 205 pound defender is labeled as a "striker" and someone who is not afriad to go find contact on the football field. He is ranked as the 176th player in the country, the 33rd player overall in the state of Georgia.

Here's a few things Andrew Irvins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, had to say about the type of player South Carolina is getting.

-Physical safety that triggers and makes plays against both the run and the pass.

-Measured just under 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and came in with good bulk in advance of junior year.

-Shines as a face-up tackler, oftentimes striking with authority in space or in the box.

-Flashes impressive gap-closing burst from the shelf as he charges forward and shrinks escape angles.

-Finds ways to get to the catch point in coverage with his jolt and route recognition.

-Needs to improve range and long speed if he’s going to play over the top, but future might be as more of a hybrid three-down defender that can handle nickel responsibilities.

-Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level and likely a special teams regular given the body of work heading into his senior campaign.

