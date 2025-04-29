Troy Pikes, Transfer Defensive Lineman, Commits to the South Carolina Gamecocks
Troy Pikes, a transfer defensive lineman from Georgia Southern, has committed to South Carolina.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been active in the spring transfer portal window, specifically looking to add bodies to the defensive line. After zeroing in on a defensive line prospect out of Georgia Southern, The Gamecocks land Troy Pikes out of the transfer portal
When Pikes initially entered the portal, schools like Georgia and Ohio State were immediately linked. Pikes was at the University of Georgia earlier in the cycle, according to his twitter profile and he was working on setting up a visit to Ohio State. This past weekend, Pikes was reportedly on South Carolina's campus.
Pikes was part of the 2023 recruiting class and has spent the last two seasons at Georgia Southern. During the 2024 season, Pikes played in all 13 games, starting in one of them. He saw action on 331 plays (299 defense, 32 special teams). He also had 13 stops, including half a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.
The Gamecocks adding a defensive lineman to their transfer portal haul would make sense. They just lost Tonka Hemingway and TJ Sanders to the NFL draft along with others, so they could use some extra depth at the defensive line heading into the 2025 college football season.
While at first this looked like a player who was potentially going to move up to a bigger school in his state, this recruitment has now turned in favor of South Carolina with the commitment on Tuesday.
