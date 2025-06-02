South Carolina Gamecocks Set for Massive Official Visit With Landon Duckworth
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set for a massive official visit with Landon Duckworth.
Official visits are starting to ramp up for college football programs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host one of their premiere targets this upcoming weekend.
Quarterback Landon Duckworth is fresh off an official visit to Auburn but the Gamecocks are up next. The Gamecocks have had some ground to make up in this recruitment as Ole Miss has felt like the leader, but things could change this week for South Carolina.
Duckworth is a former South Carolina commit but he decommitted last June. He is rated a four-star prospect, the 51st-best player in the country, the sixth-best quarterback and the the fifth-best player in the state of Alabama.
In early May, Duckworth cut his list down to five schools and included South Carolina, North Carolina Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida State. Duckworth has not set a commitment date which means he could make his decision at any moment, which could be good news for the Gamecocks heading into this weekend.
South Carolina currently has five commits in the 2026 class. They have been searching for some momentum on the trail and if everything goes well during Duckworth's visit, that could quickly change things for the Gamecocks on the trail.
South Carolina 2026 Recruiting Class:
- J'Zavien Currence, CB
- Zyon Guiles, OL
- Keenan Britt, EDGE
- Jamel Howse, TE
- Anthony Baxter, IOL
