Stoops Praises Spencer Rattler

Quarterback Spencer Rattler is preparing for the biggest game of his South Carolina career. The Gamecocks have an opportunity to knock off a top-25 team on the road, which would be a monumental achievement for this program.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops shared some insight into how the Wildcats are preparing for South Carolina's offense. In his explanation, Stoops praised Rattler for a smooth transition from Oklahoma to South Carolina, noting his talent and poise over the last few weeks.

Additionally, Stoops stated that he is impressed with how the coaching staff settles Rattler into games. Fans were calling for offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield's job earlier this year, but it seems SEC coaches think he is doing a good job.

"With Spencer, you just see a guy that's getting more and more comfortable in a new environment, a new system that's very talented. They do a really nice job with him; they really push their passing attack vertical, trying to create some shot plays. Obviously, on first and second down, play-action, maxing things up, and giving him an opportunity to push the ball downfield because he's got a good arm, he can make all the throws, and he's tough to bring down."

