South Carolina's EPIC Official Visit Weekend, May 31st - June 2nd
For many teams around the college football world, this marks the first true recruiting weekend—a crucial moment for the Gamecocks, who will host their first significant group of elite talent. However, the Gamecocks have already welcomed one notable official visitor: five-star offensive tackle David Sanders, ranked as the No. 2 player in the country by ON3 Sports.
Joining the lineup this weekend are two more five-star prospects and multiple four-star recruits. Here's the official Gamecock OV list for May 31st to June 2nd (* signifies an SC commit):
- Five-Star EDGE Jared Smith
- Five-Star WR Winston Watkins Jr.
- Four-Star WR Malik Clark
- Four-Star CB Shamari Earls *
- Four-Star DL Caleb Williams *
- Four-Star IOL Jaylen Gilchrist
- Four-Star OT Cortez Smith
- Four-Star S JaDon Blair
- Four-Star IOL Dontrell Glover
- Three-Star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- Three-Star ATH AJ Brand
- Three-Star RB Jeff Overton
- Three-Star IOL Isaac Sowells Jr.
- Three-Star EDGE Jaiden Braker
Total count: 2 five-stars, 7 four-stars, 5 three-stars, for a total of 14 official visitors this weekend.
The Gamecocks have the opportunity to make a lasting impression on several prospects during this visit, potentially securing commitments from key players.
And now, for a little treat for the readers, here are a few #FishBomb predictions:
- Five-Star EDGE Jared Smith (SC) confidence 5
- Five-Star LB Zayden Walker (SC) confidence 2 (staying with SC for now)
- Three-Star RB Jeff Overton (SC) confidence 5
- Three-Star EDGE Taeshawn Alston (SC) confidence 4
As the week continues, we'll keep fans updated on the latest developments from the visit.
