South Carolina's Top Targets Gain Recognition
The South Carolina Gamecocks football program continues to target some of the nation's top talent, with several key prospects recently earning well-deserved recognition in the latest rankings. These players represent a broad spectrum of positions and hail from across the country and even internationally.
LaDamion Guyton - EDGE
Savannah, GA
NATL: 4, EDGE: 3, GA: 2
The Gamecocks were quick to recognize LaDamion Guyton's potential, extending their offer on September 5th, 2023, just after the University of Georgia made the first move.
Ezavier Crowell - RB
Jackson, AL
NATL: 6, RB: 1, AL: 1
Ezavier Crowell is not only the top running back in Alabama but also ranks as one of the top players in the nation. South Carolina fans may find it interesting that Crowell is a teammate of former Gamecock quarterback commit Landon Duckworth.
Justin Weeks - EDGE
Atlanta, GA
NATL: 10, EDGE: 4, GA: 3
Justin Weeks brings an impressive resume from Pace Academy, the same school that produced Gamecock freshman All-American offensive lineman Trovon Baugh.
Sequel Patterson - ATH
Fort Mill, SC
NATL: 13, ATH: 3, SC: 1
Fort Mill's own Sequel Patterson is a versatile athlete who has gained recognition as the top-ranked athlete in South Carolina.
Landen Williams-Callis - RB
Richmond, TX
NATL: 23, RB: 2, TX: 4
Landen Williams-Callis stands out as a top running back prospect from Texas, drawing the attention of several major programs, including South Carolina.
Joshua Dobson - CB
Fort Mill, SC
NATL: 28, CB: 2, SC: 2
Another Fort Mill product, Joshua Dobson, has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the state and nationally.
Griff Galloway - DL
Concord, NC
NATL: 46, DL: 2, NC: 1
Griff Galloway has established himself as the top defensive lineman in North Carolina.
Joshua Sam Epelle - OT
Douglasville, GA
NATL: 48, OT: 6, GA: 7
As a highly ranked offensive tackle, Joshua Sam Epelle from Douglasville, GA, is a notable target for South Carolina.
Brayden Tyson - ATH
Snellville, GA
NATL: 94, ATH: 13, GA: 13
Brayden Tyson offers versatility as a multi-position player from Snellville, GA.
Valdin Sone - DL
Sweden
NATL: 96, DL: 5, SWED: 1
Valdin Sone is a unique prospect hailing from Sweden, bringing an international flavor to the recruiting scene.
Trent Seaborn - QB
Alabaster, AL
NATL: 97, QB: 9, AL: 5
Trent Seaborn is a promising quarterback prospect from Alabaster, AL.
As these prospects continue to develop their skills and showcase their talents, it's important to note that these rankings reflect their status in the class of 2027. South Carolina is clearly targeting a group of highly talented players who could make a significant impact on the program's future.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!