South Carolina's Top Targets Gain Recognition

South Carolina's football program is targeting top prospects from across the country, including several standout players who have just received significant rankings. These rising stars, from Georgia to Sweden, are on the Gamecocks' radar as they prepare for future recruiting classes.

Thompson's Trent Seaborn looks to pass against Auburn during the AHSAA 7A State Football Championship game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday November 30, 2022. Thompson07 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
The South Carolina Gamecocks football program continues to target some of the nation's top talent, with several key prospects recently earning well-deserved recognition in the latest rankings. These players represent a broad spectrum of positions and hail from across the country and even internationally.

LaDamion Guyton - EDGE
Savannah, GA

NATL: 4, EDGE: 3, GA: 2

The Gamecocks were quick to recognize LaDamion Guyton's potential, extending their offer on September 5th, 2023, just after the University of Georgia made the first move.

Ezavier Crowell - RB
Jackson, AL

NATL: 6, RB: 1, AL: 1

Ezavier Crowell is not only the top running back in Alabama but also ranks as one of the top players in the nation. South Carolina fans may find it interesting that Crowell is a teammate of former Gamecock quarterback commit Landon Duckworth.

Justin Weeks - EDGE
Atlanta, GA

NATL: 10, EDGE: 4, GA: 3

Justin Weeks brings an impressive resume from Pace Academy, the same school that produced Gamecock freshman All-American offensive lineman Trovon Baugh.

Sequel Patterson - ATH
Fort Mill, SC

NATL: 13, ATH: 3, SC: 1

Fort Mill's own Sequel Patterson is a versatile athlete who has gained recognition as the top-ranked athlete in South Carolina.

Landen Williams-Callis - RB
Richmond, TX

NATL: 23, RB: 2, TX: 4

Landen Williams-Callis stands out as a top running back prospect from Texas, drawing the attention of several major programs, including South Carolina.

Joshua Dobson - CB
Fort Mill, SC

NATL: 28, CB: 2, SC: 2

Another Fort Mill product, Joshua Dobson, has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the state and nationally.

Griff Galloway - DL
Concord, NC

NATL: 46, DL: 2, NC: 1

Griff Galloway has established himself as the top defensive lineman in North Carolina.

Joshua Sam Epelle - OT
Douglasville, GA

NATL: 48, OT: 6, GA: 7

As a highly ranked offensive tackle, Joshua Sam Epelle from Douglasville, GA, is a notable target for South Carolina.

Brayden Tyson - ATH
Snellville, GA

NATL: 94, ATH: 13, GA: 13

Brayden Tyson offers versatility as a multi-position player from Snellville, GA.

Valdin Sone - DL
Sweden

NATL: 96, DL: 5, SWED: 1

Valdin Sone is a unique prospect hailing from Sweden, bringing an international flavor to the recruiting scene.

Trent Seaborn - QB
Alabaster, AL

NATL: 97, QB: 9, AL: 5

Trent Seaborn is a promising quarterback prospect from Alabaster, AL.

As these prospects continue to develop their skills and showcase their talents, it's important to note that these rankings reflect their status in the class of 2027. South Carolina is clearly targeting a group of highly talented players who could make a significant impact on the program's future.

Published
FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

