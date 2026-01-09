South Carolina Gamecocks Add Former Texas Tech Kicker from Transfer Portal

The South Carolina Gamecocks have seen quite the change in roster due to the transfer portal. While the Gamecocks have experienced quite a bit of roster turnover, they’re adding key pieces that will hopefully reverse the fortunes from the 2025 season.

The Gamecocks made the most recent addition to their roster on the special teams side of the ball. Per On3, former Texas Tech kicker Upton Bellenfant has committed to South Carolina. This past season, Bellenfant kicked six field goals this past season for the Red Raiders and converted each of them.

BREAKING: Texas Texas transfer kicker Upton Bellenfant has signed with South Carolina he confirms with @GamecockCentral.



READ FREE HERE: https://t.co/1CTdV0YuYO pic.twitter.com/SufiTpnE3G — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) January 8, 2026

The incoming junior spent his first year of eligibility at Buffalo, where he converted 18 field goals at an 85% clip. Though Bellenfant did not spend his sophomore year as the primary kicker, he’s shown flashes of being a reliable foot for any offense.

For the Gamecocks, they’ll be looking to replace the production of William Joyce, who was the kicker for the Gamecocks for his final year of eligibility. Joyce converted his kicks at an 80% clip, which was an ideal percentage for an offense that struggled to consistently get in scoring range.

With the likes of LaNorris Sellers and Nyck Harbor returning to Columbia, the Gamecocks have aspirations of redeeming their underwhelming 2025 season and making another potential playoff push. With the portal set to close next week, the Gamecocks hope to continue to make additions to their roster that will help them notch another winning season.

TE Michael Smith

WR Brian Rowe Jr.

WR Emazon Littlejohn

WR Vandrevius Jacobs

QB Air Noland

OT Josiah Thompson

OT Cason Henry

OT Tree Babalade

OT Mac Walters

IOL Boaz Stanley

IOL Nick Sharpe

IOL Rodney Newsome Jr.

IOL Trovon Baugh

DL Zavion Hardy

DL Chase Kibble

EDGE Taeshawn Alston

LB Jaron Willis

DB Myles Norwood

K Peyton Argent

