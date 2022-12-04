Braylon Burnside Narrows Recruitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks are riding a surge of momentum after pulling off back-to-back wins over top-ten teams in Clemson and Tennessee to end the regular season.

One aspect that head coach Shane Beamer and his staff are hoping to see momentum carryover to is recruiting, which, based on NCAA rules, just started back up on Friday. They are allotted up to six off-campus visits to prospective recruits from now until January 28th.

There's probably one particular position group where Beamer and company would like to add some high school talent, and that's wide receiver.

South Carolina is losing Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks after the bowl game and could lose as many as four other wideouts for varying reasons. For that reason, 2024 wide receiver Braylon Burnside holds a bit extra importance on the board, and it seems that he's both felt and recognized the staff's prioritization of him.

Burnside narrowed his recruitment on Friday morning, and South Carina found itself in his top schools.

Burnside and fellow Gamecock wide receiver target Mazeo Bennett are just a couple of notable prospects to keep a close eye on as the 2024 recruiting cycle gets fully underway in a couple of months.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.