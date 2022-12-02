Why Mazeo Bennett Remains A Priority For South Carolina

Wide receivers coach Justin Stepp is searching for wideouts that can redefine the passing offense at South Carolina. Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is one of those players, and the Gamecocks remain in hot pursuit.

Bennett committed to Tennessee in October when the garnet and black were undergoing offensive struggles. The aerial attack faltered, and it was challenging to imagine high-level production from that unit.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers were rewriting program passing records in a successful season. While Bennett's initial decision was easy, Carolina's recent surge makes things a little more complicated.

Competitor

The No. 1 thing that Bennett does is compete. He wants to find any way to win, whether catching passes or blocking downfield. His tape opens with an entire blocking sequence.

Wide receivers tend to become needy at the college level, expecting specific targets in each game. That doesn't matter to Bennett, an asset to any offensive coordinator.

Bennett also knows when it's time to take over a game. His engine propels through the fourth quarter, and he has made many big plays for Greenville High School during his three years there.

Athletically Superior

His athleticism compensates for his lack of size. Bennett measures 5-10 and 175 lbs. but can outjump anyone on the field. Greenville felt comfortable sending him on routes downfield, knowing he can win jump balls if he doesn't separate.

Bennett's speed is an asset, as he quickly works up to top gear. He thrives when he gets the football in space and can ruin defensive backs' angles by blazing past them.

The term for Bennett is "explosive." He plays low and through his body, meaning he can generate torque in the open field and go through defenders. Bennett has a strong frame despite the listed weight and can go through tackles if needed.

Late Separator

Defensive back play elevates at each level. Windows become tighter, and players struggle to create if they can't win immediately at the line of scrimmage.

Unless you have elite size or speed, you must figure out to win with body control and timing. While Bennett can create space at any point, he shines right before the ball enters his catch radius.

He understands how to lead corners away from the football before angling his body back inside to create a window. Therefore, Bennett is open even when he is covered, something his quarterback learned quickly.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.