Trovon Baugh's Interior Dominance Continues Pace Pipeline

South Carolina continues to reveal their vision for the offensive line through recruiting. They stacked up on the trenches in the 2023 class, and one of their best players is guard Trovon Baugh.

Baugh is an Under Armor All-American who plays for Pace Academy in Georgia. Pace has a reputation for producing top offensive linemen, and he appears ready to carry that torch.

Head coach Shane Beamer wants to execute a system with some pro-style concepts in them and said as much during an interview discussing what he wants in the next offensive coordinator. Baugh fits that vision and is an excellent addition to a deep class.

Athletic Ability

Some offensive linemen look stiff at guard when first beginning, mainly because they aren't used to playing the position. High schools often put their best offensive linemen at tackle due to need instead of playing them where they will play in college.

Baugh has played guard throughout high school and looks comfortable moving at that spot. Pace utilizes many counter concepts where they ask guards to remain low and run the alley, which Baugh does well.

He also has enough stamina to get upfield and continue through the whistle. Many guards struggle with conditioning and loaf on film, but Baugh appears in shape and ready to fight.

Excellent Pad Level

Baugh is a mammoth of a man at 6-4 and 315 lbs. That size can make pad leverage difficult, as it's tough to drop into your stance for four quarters and execute, especially on run-downs.

He doesn't struggle with this at all. Baugh maintains an athletic stance and repeatedly strikes in the correct spot, giving him a technical advantage on top of his overpowering strength.

It generally takes months for offensive line coaches to correct pad-level issues in college, but Baugh will enter from day one and be ready to play in a consistent stance.

Snatch Trap

While Baugh is known as a paver in the run game, he also has a pass set that translates to the next level. He flashed the ability to perform a snatch trap, pulling the offensive linemen to the ground.

It's not a holding penalty if conducted correctly, and Baugh's ability to do it at a young age is exceptional. It's inconsistent currently, but if he can find a consistent groove, it could become a signature move.

He isn't overwhelming in pass sets, but having one signature move on the interior is more than enough. Baugh could become a plus pass protector, which is all you can ask for at this point.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.