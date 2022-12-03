Kelvin Hunter's Dynamic Ability In Space

Football is moving toward a space game. Offenses want to get their best players in the open field with the ball in their hands, meaning defenses must figure out ways to adapt.

Therefore, teams take notice when a high schooler knows open-field techniques and principles. South Carolina actively seeks those players; they found safety Nick Emmanwori just up the road with zero Power-5 offers one year ago.

They have keyed in on another safety prospect they like. Safety Kelvin Hunter plays for West Florence High School, a one-hour drive from Williams-Brice Stadium.

Hunter only has a few P5 offers, but the tape tells a different story. West Florence entrusted him with a lot of responsibility as a sophomore, and that role has expanded during his junior season.

He plays some STAR for his high school team but also plays some stand-up edge when the fourth-down lineman gets tired. They focus on keeping him clean and letting him read first-level keys before attacking.

His lower-half explosion, matched with an ability to stop and drop his hips, makes him dangerous. Furthermore, Hunter understands tackling principles and goes in with sound form repeatedly.

Many high schoolers tend to rely on athleticism when in space. While that works at the prep level, they deal with severe difficulties during their first camp in college. Hunter shouldn't undergo any of those growing pains.

Coaches teach you to wrap at the midsection before using the rest of your momentum to bring the ball carrier down solidly. Hunter does this time and time again, bringing force to tackles without overselling and missing a tackle.

Hunter is 5-11 and 180 lbs., which may deter some programs from taking a shot on him. However, South Carolina is much more focused on the football player he is than a number on a piece of paper.

He has proved his ability to play against modern-spread offenses. There are still some questions in coverage, though he has the athletic fluidity to make plays. Hunter should continue to grow and become an impactful player at the next level.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.