Cam Scott Projects As High-Level College Scorer

The Gamecocks have begun narrowing down their selection pool for the 2024 class. Among the headliners is forward Cam Scott, a local recruit with impressive offensive upside.

Scott became one of the most prolific scorers in the southeast over the past year, routinely finding ways to find a shot. South Carolina prioritizes finding players who can create their offense, as it gets them out of offensive jams.

They had had Scott on campus twice in the past few weeks, including Wednesday when he attended the Garnet and Black Madness event. South Carolina seems to be positioning itself well, but what does he bring?

Diverse Shot Arsenal

Defenses try everything to slow Scott down; they collapse on pick and rolls where he is the primary ball handler, shade their coverage towards his side, and play sound help defense in the lane.

He manages to find ways to create for himself regardless. Scott's shot-making ability allows him to work off the catch, above-the-break threes, and stepback fallaways.

His length allows him to work from various angles on the court, as defenders have a tough time matching his 6-5 frame. Scott doesn't have a ton of muscle, so it can be challenging to work in the low post, but he has success on many levels of the court.

Natural Athleticism

Scott's athleticism is fluid and surprising; he moves in concise strides down the court and explodes off the ground to finish a highlight-reel dunk. He can jump off either foot and work through traffic, two translatable skills.

His ankle flexibility helps him create separation on ball screens, and he can get low on a step back. Scott utilizes his athleticism on defense, as he plays sound help-side and swats away shots.

His traits are on full display when he is pushing the pace in transition. Scott weaves through traffic seamlessly, gliding past would-be defenders en route to the basket.

Secondary Playmaker

While Scott can't be your primary creator, he understands defensive coverage and how to work off it. He flashes moments of high-level passing, mainly when working the pick and roll.

Scott leverages himself into the back of defenders before making an escape dribble to find shooters on the perimeter. He knows when to attack and can run a few consecutive possessions to jump your offense.

He doesn't display enough ball-handling consistency to be considered a ball-handler, but Scott feels comfortable with the basketball. He knows how to score and will occasionally make high-level reads, the mark of a secondary playmaker.

