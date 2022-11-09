Kentrell White Has Power-5 Makeup

Few players stand out in their freshman year of high school. Most are stuck in the development stage, learning to play the game while maturing into their bodies.

Wide receiver Kentrell White is a different story. The 6-4, 190 lbs. Atlanta product immediately impacted Midtown High School, leading them to a 6-4 record after the football program shut down in 2021 due to lack of participation.

He played both sides of the football and made impact plays each week. White doesn't have any major interest currently, but that typically changes during the spring recruiting calendar. We dive into why Power-5 programs should be all over him in a few months.

Fascinating Body Control

White's physical stature immediately separates him from other prospects. Programs will jump when they see 6-4 at fourteen years old; however, his apparent body control is more impressive.

He knows how to move in space, getting low and anticipating contact when defenders approach. White doesn't attempt to go through oncoming tackles, instead absorbing the blow while staying upright.

Midtown threw a lot of go balls down the sideline when defenses brought a safety into the box. White knew how to work the defender away from the ball before somehow turning and positioning himself at the sideline to make a catch.

Strong At Catch Point

There were obvious signs of development in ten games this season. Freshmen can be timid in their first action, especially in the red zone. They may feel intimidated by elder statesmen, which can hurt when attacking the football out of the air.

White began to understand that the ball should be his in the air. His long arms give him an instant advantage over corners, but he also plucks it with strong hands. Corners tried swatting at his wrists and forearms as White managed to secure the catch without bringing the ball into his body.

He still flashes inconsistencies with his hands; White occasionally brings the ball closer to his chest when working the quick game. However, he was willing to catch it out front, an excellent sign for recruiters.

Downfield Tracking

White doesn't lack speed but probably won't be someone split safeties are worried about. However, he can become a downfield threat because of his size and ability to track the ball.

Midtown frequently needed someone to make a play. They faced many third and longs, meaning they looked White's way on the boundary. His route tree is relatively limited currently, so they generally sent him downfield.

He knew precisely when to peek and positioned himself at the optimum angle. One of the keys to downfield tracking is ensuring the corner doesn't know the ball is coming, and on some of White's touchdowns, the defender never even looks.

Conclusion

We spent time discussing what he looks like as a wide receiver, but White's future may be at a different position. Several scouts seem to think he has a high upside at edge rusher if he commits to the weight room.

He may not have Power-5 burst for a receiver, but he has ample athleticism for a defensive lineman. White may opt to remain at receiver moving forward, but it's something to monitor moving ahead.

