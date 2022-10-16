Mazeo Bennett Announces College Decision

Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is one of the best players in America. The dynamic wideout dominates South Carolina's high school circuit, hauling in four touchdowns in a recent showing.

Bennett narrowed his recruitment down to South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Florida State, North Carolina, and Miami. Growing up close to Columbia, he was considered a South Carolina lean for a long time.

However, Bennett ultimately pledged his services to Tennessee. The Volunteers were trending in this recruitment for weeks, as their strong offensive showing is hard for any receiver to pass up.

Tennessee knocked off Alabama on Saturday night, scoring fifty-two points in a historic showing. They beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in seventeen years, cementing a new era and Heupel and quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Bennett joins one of the best classes in America as the Volunteers have been hot. South Carolina shifts their focus to others, as they still have work ahead of them on the recruiting trail.

The Gamecocks lost wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to the Volunteers several years ago in a similar fashion. Hyatt has gone on to dominate in Knoxville, scoring five touchdowns against Alabama on Saturday,

