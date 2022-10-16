The Latest On Mazeo Bennett

Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett is one of the best players in the state of South Carolina. He routinely torches defenders with ease and has regularly improved over the course of his career.

Bennett is set to make his college decision on Sunday afternoon in his high school auditorium. He is down to South Carolina, Miami, Oregon, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, and Alabama.

Tennessee has gained steam here over the past few weeks and is likely in the driver's seat. The Volunteers have put together an impressive run on the recruiting trail, and playing in an explosive offense under head coach Josh Heupel may be too much to pass on.

However, South Carolina led this recruitment from the beginning. They are the home-state school, an advantage that can never be taken for granted. They are viewed as an underdog, but crazier things have happened in the recruiting world.

Bennett has visited several other schools and may decide to shock the world by committing there. No one else has gained much traction, but it is a relatively quiet recruitment that has wavered several times.

