The Latest On Nyckoles Harbor

Social media flirting, official visit pictures, and coded articles are all part of the recruiting game. It's difficult to understand the full picture with prospects, as their decisions could change anytime.

That's why edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor has decided to extend his recruitment and continue to weigh his options. Harbor took official visits to South Carolina and Michigan and was reportedly blown away by both.

Harbor said South Carolina "feels like home" during a behind-the-scenes vlog detailing his trip to Columbia. While that doesn't necessarily mean anything, hearing someone of Harbor's status speak like that is encouraging.

He has scheduled another official visit to LSU. There is no official timetable for a commitment, but it seems like this may be his last one before pledging to a school. South Carolina feels comfortable with where they are, but crazier things have happened.

Harbor aspires to play football and run track in college. Becoming a dual athlete rarely works for people, but Harbor has a rare body that is conducive to long-term health. He reportedly told Michigan he would enjoy playing offense, but it's hard not to imagine him bursting off the edge in the SEC.

