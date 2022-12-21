Vicari Swain Signs Letter Of Intent

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains intends to create a high-powered passing attack that stretches the field. To do that, you need wideouts that force defenders to cover the field from all angles.

Wide receiver Vicari Swain fits that billing. He will be a handful to deal with, which led Colorado to involve itself in this recruitment late. Head coach Deion Sanders made a push, but the relationships Swain made ultimately won out.

The coaching staff has a choice to make. Swain plays wide receiver and corner for his high school, and the building has yet to decide what position he will play. Gamecocks Digest projects him as a wideout, but that decision is yet to be made.

Prospect: Vicari Swain

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Vitals: 6-0 and 175 lbs.

School: Central High School (Carrollton, Georgia)

Frame: Has a muscular base despite his listed size. Most of his body is muscle, and he can handle an SEC schedule at a smaller stature.

Athleticism: One of the most gifted receivers in the class. Swain has exceptional straight-line speed and lateral quickness while being athletic enough to compete at the catch point downfield.

Instincts: Swain always seems to know where the closest defender is. He controls his body completely and knows how to navigate the field optimally.

Polish: While he could stand to do some nuanced route-running work, Swain has the tools to come out of his breaks. He flips his hips quickly and knows when to cut, making him a strong target in dire situations.

Bottom Line: Swain is one of the biggest risers in the 2023 cycle. People are beginning to wake up and for good reason.

