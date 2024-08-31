Gamecock Digest

Visiting Recruits for South Carolina’s Game Against Old Dominion

Fisher Brewer

Jul 15, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaking to the media at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

As the South Carolina Gamecocks gear up for their first game of the year against Old Dominion, here's a look at the recruits visiting Williams-Brice Stadium today. We've confirmed the following visitors, and it's shaping up to be a strong list for the season opener:


Class of 2025:

DE Anthony Addison *
LB Donovan Darden *
DE Jaquavious Dodd *
WR Lex Cyrus *
DB Christopher Hatfield *
WR Brian Rowe *
OL Shedrick Sarratt Jr *
WR Jayden Sellers *
DT Caleb Williams *
TE Mikkel Skinner

Class of 2026:

OL Anthony Baxter *
LB Keenan Britt *
DE Elijah Littlejohn
OL Zyon Guiles

This impressive lineup features several committed players, marked with an asterisk, along with some key uncommitted prospects. For a first game, it's a promising start to the season's recruiting efforts. The coaching staff and fans alike will be eager to show these young talents what Gamecock football is all about.
Stay tuned, as this game could play a crucial role in solidifying commitments and attracting future stars to the program.

