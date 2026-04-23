South Carolina Basketball Adds Charlotte Hornets Executive David Duquette in an Advisor Role

South Carolina adds long time NBA executive David Duquette in an advisory role for the basketball program.

Duquette has been with the Charlotte Hornets since 2011. He first joined the team as a Basketball Operations Assistant before working his way up to Assistant General Manager and up until recently the Senior Director of Salary Cap Strategy. Now he joins the Gamecocks to advise on basketball topics.

The Gamecocks are pouring resources into the basketball program both financially and making investments into its staff. Head coach Lamont Paris will return for his fifth season as announced back in early March.