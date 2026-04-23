Skip to main content
Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Basketball Adds Charlotte Hornets Executive David Duquette in an Advisor Role

David Duquette joins South Carolina in an advisory role advising on a variety of men's basketball targets.
Alex Joyce|
Feb 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris reacts on the sideline during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris reacts on the sideline during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

South Carolina adds long time NBA executive David Duquette in an advisory role for the basketball program.

Duquette has been with the Charlotte Hornets since 2011. He first joined the team as a Basketball Operations Assistant before working his way up to Assistant General Manager and up until recently the Senior Director of Salary Cap Strategy. Now he joins the Gamecocks to advise on basketball topics.

The Gamecocks are pouring resources into the basketball program both financially and making investments into its staff. Head coach Lamont Paris will return for his fifth season as announced back in early March.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

Share on XFollow AlexJoyceSI