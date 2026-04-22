South Carolina Gamecocks Forward Announces Return for the 2026-2027 Season

South Carolina basketball forward Hayden Assemian announces return to the Gamecocks for the 2026-2027 season via his X account.

Assemian was a three star prospect out of Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina. He was the first commit in the Gamecocks' 2025 class. Assemian also played with the YNG Dreamerz in the Overtime Elite, along with Eli Ellis and Abu Yarmeh. He averaged 5.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 assists per game for the champion YNG Dreamerz of 2024-2025.

As a true freshman this past season, Assemian appeared in 24 games, making four starts, and averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. His career high in points (13) came in a 96-67 win over UAlbany where he was perfect from for floor (5-5), had 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal in 14 minutes of game time.

Building for Next Season

Lamont Paris continues to rebuild his roster for next season. He has added four players out of the portal this offseason. Texas forward Camden Heide, George Mason guard Kory Mincy, Drexler guard Shane Blakeney, and Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas are the four commits out of the portal so far.