What’s Next for the Gamecocks Class of 2025?
The South Carolina Gamecocks, fresh off securing a commitment from four-star safety Kendall Daniels Jr. from Norfolk, VA, have hit a bit of a cold streak. Recent recruiting efforts have seen them miss out on several high-profile targets, including Lagonza Hayward, Juan Gaston, Cortez Smith, Jared Smith, and Jaylen Gilchrist.
Despite leading for Hayward, Smith, and Gilchrist up until commitment weekend, the Gamecocks were unable to secure their pledges. Currently, the Gamecocks are ranked 30th by 247Sports, boasting six blue-chip commitments. ON3 ranks them slightly higher at 25th, also with six blue-chip commitments, though not all are the same players listed by 247Sports.
Remaining Targets for the Gamecocks
The Gamecocks still have their sights set on several key targets:
Malik Clark: Four-star WR committed to FSU
Mikkel Skinner: Four-star ATH committed to Cincinnati
Zavion Hardy: Four-star JUCO DT
Mike Tyler: Three-star TE
South Carolina remains in pursuit of Malik Clark and is aiming to get into the mix for Mikkel Skinner. However, the focus will soon shift to winning games this season, which could open more opportunities in both high school recruiting and the transfer portal. The Gamecocks might need to rely heavily on transfers to fill out their class.
Current Commitments for the Class of 2025
Here's a breakdown of the Gamecocks' current commitments:
Four-star DL Caleb Williams
Four-star DB Kendall Daniels Jr.
Four-star WR Lex Cyrus
Four-star WR Brian Rowe
Four-star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
Four-star LB Jaquel Holman
Four-star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
Three-star QB Cutter Woods
Three-star EDGE Anthony Addison
Three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
Three-star TE Preston Douglas
Three-star LB Jaiden Braker
Three-star LB AJ Holloway
Three-star LB Donovan Darden
Three-star DB Damarcus Leach
Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
Five-star PK Max Kelley
Five-star LS Kyler Farrow (PWO)
As the recruiting landscape continues to evolve, the Gamecocks will be aiming to bolster their class of 2025 with both high school talent and transfer portal additions. The upcoming season's performance will play a crucial role in determining their recruiting success.
