Where Will Shedrick Sarratt Jr. Commit?
South Carolina and Shane Beamer's football program are now looking to follow suit and continue to build momentum just a few days after landing four new commits. The excitement is palpable as the program eagerly anticipates the announcement of Shedrick Sarratt Jr.'s commitment later today around 8 PM EDT.
Sarratt, a talented lineman from Gaffney, SC, is highly regarded in the 2025 class, being rated the 12th-best lineman and the 181st-best overall prospect in the country. His decision is expected to come down to three schools: South Carolina, Tennessee, and Colorado. The Gamecocks have a slight edge, having hosted Sarratt on campus more frequently than any of the other final candidates. Additionally, Sarratt has an official visit scheduled for June 21st to see the Gamecocks one more time before making his final decision.
South Carolina's recruitment efforts have been strong, with a "FishBomb" prediction in favor of the Gamecocks since April. This local term, similar to the well-known "crystal ball" prediction in recruiting circles, indicates a high level of confidence that Sarratt will choose South Carolina. Despite the efforts of schools like Colorado, which have made the competition more interesting, South Carolina remains in the lead.
The addition of Sarratt would be a significant boost for the Gamecocks, reinforcing their already impressive recruitment class. As the anticipation builds, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if South Carolina can continue their streak of successful commitments.
Final Prediction: South Carolina
