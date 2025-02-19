Who Are the Game-Changing Basketball Recruits for the Gamecocks?
The Gamecocks are 0-13 in SEC play despite having a projected lottery pick in Columbia native Collin Murray-Boyles. Their struggles have largely been due to a lack of playmaking, especially at the point guard spot. Looking ahead to next season, South Carolina currently holds the No. 26 recruiting class, headlined by PG Eli Ellis from Hickory, NC. Ranked as the No. 10 point guard in the class by 247Sports, Ellis is the reigning MVP of Overtime Elite (OTE) and has a shot at going back-to-back. He’ll have a prime opportunity next year to address some of the issues that have plagued the backcourt.
Other members of the 2025 class, such as EJ Walker, Hayden Assemian, and Grant Polk, will also have chances to make an impact. However, with the class essentially locked in outside of potential transfers—who will be determined by season’s end—attention now turns to the future. Here are some key prospects South Carolina needs to make a strong push for as they build the program.
2026 4-Star SG Korie Corbett
A top-100 prospect from Ridge View in Columbia, SC, Corbett is a must-get. The last player to come from Ridge View? NBA rising star GG Jackson, who was the No. 1 recruit in the nation before deciding to stay home and play for the Gamecocks. South Carolina will look to repeat history.
Corbett’s game is smooth, and his numbers back up the hype—18 PPG, 6 RPG, 2 SPG, shooting 60% from the field and 44% from three. He recorded five 20-point games this season and was named Region Player of the Year. The Gamecocks will have to battle a top-25 team in Ole Miss for him, but he’s what I’d call a top priority in the 2026 class.
2026 CG Isaac Ellis
The younger brother of Eli Ellis, Isaac is an underrated prospect who has yet to receive a ranking but is starting to see offers roll in. Oklahoma State and South Carolina were the most recent to extend one. He’s currently the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year in OTE, a league filled with five-star prospects and McDonald’s All-Americans. A strong defensive pickup with the ability to score when given the rock—just like his brother.
2026 4-Star G Kohl Rosario
Rosario holds major offers from Tennessee and Baylor, with South Carolina recently jumping into the mix. He plays alongside two future Gamecocks in OTE—PG Eli Ellis and PF Hayden Assemian—as well as 2026 target Isaac Ellis.
2027 5-Star SF Josh Leonard
Ranked as a top-five player by ESPN and No. 9 by both On3 and 247Sports, Leonard, a Florence, SC native, might be the most important player on this list. Basketball recruiting moves fast, with players often committing before their senior seasons, meaning once the 2026 cycle wraps up, the turnaround will be quick. The Gamecocks will hope to land what would be just the fifth five-star in school history.
2027 5-Star CG Martay Barnes
A five-star from Melbourne, FL, Barnes doesn’t currently hold an offer from South Carolina, but he’s the younger brother of Gamecock star RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. Martay has made a few visits with the staff to see his brother play this fall and currently holds offers from UCF and Mississippi State. He’s a name to keep an eye on moving forward.
2027 5-Star CG King Gibson
South Carolina has only extended one more offer in the 2027 class—King Gibson of Montverde Academy, a powerhouse program in Florida. His level of interest in the Gamecocks is unclear at this point, but the early offer is significant. If South Carolina has a strong season and lands Josh Leonard, that could be a major selling point.
Other Notable Prospects on the Gamecocks’ Radar
- 2026 5-Star SG Jordan Smith Jr. (Fairfax, VA)
- 2026 4-Star SF Marcellous Jackson (Miami, FL)
- 2026 4-Star SG Adam Oumiddoch (OTE)
- 2026 4-Star SG Steven Reynolds (South Bend, IN)
- 2026 4-Star PG Neiko Mundey (Hyattsville, MD)
One other prospect who may not yet be on South Carolina’s radar but is worth tracking is 2027 4-Star SF Kmajay Jenkins from Westside High School in Anderson, SC. The 6-foot-6 forward recently received an offer from Oklahoma State and could be an intriguing in-state target.
With South Carolina looking to revamp its roster and build a more competitive program, landing elite talent will be key. The Gamecocks have positioned themselves well in several of these recruitments, but closing the deal on top prospects will be the next step in the program’s evolution.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!