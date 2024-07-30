Who Commits Next for the Gamecocks?
As the college football recruiting season continues, South Carolina fans are keeping a close eye on several key upcoming commitment announcements. Here's a straightforward look at the prospects and predictions for their decisions.
Commitment Announcements
Four-star DB Kendall Daniels Jr.: August 2nd
Five-star DL Jared Smith: August 3rd
Four-star OL Jaylen Gilchrist: August 3rd
Predictions:
Four-star DB Kendall Daniels Jr. - South Carolina
Kendall Daniels Jr. has been on South Carolina's radar for a while. He initially planned to commit a few months ago, with the Gamecocks in the lead. However, interest from Clemson and Virginia Tech delayed his decision. Now, it looks like South Carolina is back in a good position to land Daniels' commitment on August 2nd.
Five-star DL Jared Smith - Auburn
South Carolina was leading the race for Jared Smith for several months. Recently, Auburn has made significant strides, likely due to NIL opportunities. As a result, Auburn is now the frontrunner to secure Smith's commitment on August 3rd.
Four-star OL Jaylen Gilchrist - South Carolina
Jaylen Gilchrist has narrowed his options to Georgia, Maryland, and South Carolina. The Gamecocks have maintained a lead in his recruitment, and it appears likely that they will secure his commitment on August 3rd, leaving Georgia and Maryland behind.
Gamecocks Class of 2025
Here's a look at South Carolina's current commitments for the 2025 class:
Four-star DL Caleb Williams
Four-star WR Lex Cyrus
Four-star WR Brian Rowe
Four-star EDGE Jaquavious Dodd
Four-star LB Jaquel Holman
Four-star OT Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
Three-star QB Cutter Woods
Three-star EDGE Anthony Addison
Three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
Three-star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
Three-star TE Preston Douglas
Three-star LB Jaiden Braker
Three-star LB AJ Holloway
Three-star LB Donovan Darden
Three-star DB Damarcus Leach
Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
Five-star PK Max Kelley
Five-star LS Kyler Farrow (PWO)
Conclusion:
The upcoming announcements will be significant for South Carolina's recruiting efforts. With Kendall Daniels Jr. and Jaylen Gilchrist likely to commit, the Gamecocks can strengthen their class further. However, the potential loss of Jared Smith to Auburn underscores the competitive nature of recruiting.
