Skip to main content

Where Will Wendell Gregory Commit?

The South Carolina Gamecocks could potentially add a new commitment to the 2024 class in Georgia linebacker Wendell Gregory.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on a tear on the recruiting trail so far this week, which started with the commitment of Kam Pringle on Sunday and has continued with pledges of Michael Smith and Elijah Caldwell on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Shane Beamer and his staff are now looking to close the week with a bang, as linebacker target Wendell Gregory will make his decision later today.

Smith is a two-sport athlete who plays football and runs track for Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, and possesses offers from schools like Auburn, Tennessee, and Michigan

Wendell continues the trend in recent years of high school underclassmen deciding to make their commitment long before they actually sign, as he'll be posting his commitment announcement later this afternoon at 4:30 pm EST, supposedly on his social media accounts.

Gregory will choose between his five finalists of South Carolina, Missouri, Auburn, North Carolina, and Tennessee. In terms of who the pick will be, the feeling around the recruiting world has been that the Gamecocks hold the edge here, and the GamecocksDigest staff has no inclination that says otherwise.

Final Prediction: South Carolina

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Wendell Gregory
Recruiting

Where Will Wendell Gregory Commit?

By Andrew Lyon
Dowell Loggains 1
Football

Dowell Loggains' Chance to Imprint His Own Vision for South Carolina

By Christian Dart
Elijah Caldwell
Recruiting

Elijah Caldwell Commits To South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
Nyckoles Harbor 1
Recruiting

South Carolina Coaches Visit Nyckoles Harbor

By Christian Dart
Xavier Legette:Juice Wells
Football

Examining South Carolina's Revitalized Offense

By Christian Dart
3cb909b8-c0mnnppy
Football

CJ Adams Talks South Carolina Football, Final Days of High School

By Arvon Bacon
USATSI_19858962
Basketball

Gamecocks Run Out of Arena By Florida Gators

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19112350
Football

Cam Smith Projected As First Round Pick In Early Mock Drafts

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19834051
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina At Florida

By Andrew Lyon