New Development With BJ Gibson Could Bode Well For Gamecocks

The South Carolina Gamecocks are searching for some offensive playmakers in the 2024 recruiting cycle. They kickstarted the process of accumulating this type of talent on Tuesday when they landed tight end Michael Smith out of Savannah, and are in the game for other offensive skill players like Mazeo Bennett, Micah Gilbert, Zion Ragins and Demello Jones.

One other prospect to keep a watchful eye on in this group is Georgia native BJ Gibson, who's recruitment is a little bit unique compared to the aforementioned prospects, because he wants to play both baseball and football at the collegiate level. One of the teams pursuing Gibson, the Tennessee Volunteers, have taken huge strides on the baseball diamond under head coach Tony Vitello, as the Vols made it to the NCAA Super Regionals this past season.

This relationship that Gibson cultivated with Tennessee's baseball coaching staff lead to him committing to the Volunteers back in August of 2021. His baseball recruitment provides vital context when breaking down what's happened over the past four days, as this past weekend, BJ took part in South Carolina's Junior Day event for high school football underclassmen, and seemed to have a good time in Columbia.

While Gibson hasn't been interviewed since his recent visit, he made a decision on Monday that could be lending a hint regarding just how well his visit went, as he announced on Twitter that he was decommitting from Tennessee's Baseball program.

While one could assume that Gibson maybe feels like he just needs to take more time to make the right decision for his future athletic ambitions, one could also say that BJ's recent trip to South Carolina may have given him a lot to think about regarding the Gamecocks. South Carolina's baseball program itself has plenty of history, and quite frankly, much higher levels of past success to point to compared to Tennessee, success that includes two national championships and six college world series finals appearances.

With the Gamecocks also possessing three super seniors and likely future draft entry Antwane Juice Wells at the receiver position this upcoming season, there's a huge need for young talented playmakers, and in this aspect, BJ Gibson could be a recruit to closely monitor moving forward.

