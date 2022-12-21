Zahbari Sandy Signs Letter Of Intent

South Carolina wants defensive backs that are ready to compete. Other athletic departments may wait for someone to develop over several years as long as they have traits, but more is needed for this coaching staff.

Not only can defensive back Zahbari Sandy play safety at a high level, but he also has some experience playing weak-side corner. Sandy checks many boxes and doesn't need to go through hand-holding exercises during his first few months on campus.

Prospect: Zahbari Sandy

Projected Position: Safety

Vitals: 6-1 and 205 lbs.

School: St. Johns High School (Washington, D.C.)

Frame: Has the perfect frame for cross-training. While we project him to stay at safety, the coaching staff may decide he should play corner, which would make him the perfect size.

Athleticism: Not an overpowering athlete but maximizes his tools. Has good knee drive and strong endurance, ensuring he maintains top speed deep into the game.

Instincts: Sandy lets his instincts take over, a dangerous thing for some players. Fortunately, Sandy has strong instincts developed from playing MOF safety, meaning he understands how and why a play is coming.

Polish: Another well-coached defensive back in this class. Sandy knows how to play press-man and cover the strong side from a split safety look.

Bottom Line: Carolina's coaching staff went all in on versatility in the secondary. Sandy is ready-made and can do multiple things at a high level, a rare commodity for a high school senior.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.