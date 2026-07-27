Revisiting the New Annual Opponents for the South Carolina Gamecocks

As many know, the SEC underwent schedule changes for the foreseeable future. Last September, the league announced they would be unveiling “annual opponents” for each team, which is a four-year rotation of being guaranteed to play at least three of the same conference teams for the 2026-2029 seasons.

The South Carolina Gamecocks’ annual opponents will be the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and Kentucky Wildcats. When the Gamecocks were in the what seems to be ancient SEC East, these three teams were permanent fixtures in each other’s schedules. After the dissolving of regions (east and west) in the conference, the Gamecocks haven’t played the Bulldogs or Gators since the 2023 season. The reunion of these foes will certainly be an exciting twist for Gamecock fans as the next four seasons progress.

HOW DID THE GAMECOCKS FAIR IN THEIR PAST MATCHUPS WITH EACH TEAM?

The furthest gap between each team’s last meeting with the Gamecocks belongs to the Georgia Bulldogs. The last time these two met was in week four of the 2023 season as the number one ranked Bulldogs hosted the Gamecock in Athens, GA. It was an ugly, rainy day, which encapsulated the reigning two-time national champion Bulldogs’ first half performance, as the Gamecocks led 10-3 at the half. The Gamecocks felt good about their chances, as they were the last team to beat the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium at the time (Alabama won in 2025) after an OT thrilling win in 2018.

However, the Bulldogs proved to be too much for the underdog Gamecocks, who scored 21 unanswered points and ultimately won 24-14. Despite the Bulldogs owning a 55-19 advantage in the series, the Gamecocks have proven in their history to have the ability to play spoiler for the Bulldogs in the past and certainly possess the talent to continue that trend.

FLORIDA GATORS:

The Gamecocks hosted the Florida Gators nearly a month after their meeting with the Bulldogs. Behind a strong game from Spencer Rattler, who threw over 300 yards and four touchdowns, the Gamecocks led the Gators by 10 points with less than five minutes to go. Despite their quarterback’s showing, the Gamecocks surrendered two consecutive scoring drives, with the final being capped off by a 21 yard passing touchdown from Graham Mertz to future first round pick Ricky Pearsall.

The last win for the Gamecocks came in 2021 with a dominating 40-17 victory, where the Gamecocks outclassed the Gators in nearly every category. With the Gators coming into the season with a new head coach and looking to replace the presence of their former five-star quarterback in DJ Lagway (transferred to Baylor), the Gamecocks will certainly have a chance for the welcoming of the new regime in Gainesville, an unpleasant one.

KENTUCKY WILDCATS:

While the Gamecocks have had multiple seasons without playing the Bulldogs and Gators, the same cannot be said for the Kentucky Wildcats. The Gamecocks have had the Wildcats on their schedule for decades without interruption. As of late, the Gamecocks have had the number of the Wildcats, hoping to win their fifth matchup in a row, which would tie the record for most consecutive wins in the series (Kentucky won five games between 2014-2018).

Last season, the struggling Gamecocks shook off their rust in a dominant performance against the Wildcats, winning 35-13. Their 2024 matchup was also a blowout, winning 31-6. The Gamecocks lead this series 22-13, and have a great chance to add a double-digit gap during their October 3rd matchup.

Though there are other games of major importance on the Gamecocks’ schedule, the guarantee of these rivalries for the next few seasons is a preservation of tradition that is desired by all fans. The Gamecocks will begin their 2026 campaign on September 5 against Kent State.