Shane Beamer Doubles Down on the SEC Being the "Premier Conference" in the Country

Back in June, Shane Beamer made his thoughts known about which conference sits at the top position of the national standings. Earlier this week, Beamer doubled down on these comments calling the SEC "the Premier conference in the nation."

The debate over which conference is the best has been hotly debated for a decade. Clemson and the ACC tried to stake its claim during their national title runs. The SEC showed dominance from 2006-2022. And in the last three seasons, the Big Ten has planted their flag with three consecutive national championships (Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana).

For Beamer and other coaches in the SEC, they will point to the overall depth of the conference and the NFL Draft as markers as to why it's tougher to get through the grind of conference play.

"So awesome coaching in the SEC. {It's the} premier conference in the nation when it comes to the depth of quality teams in this league and the depth and the amount of talent on the field every single Saturday. You see that in the NFL Draft every April. Players and coaches want to be in this league," Beamer said.

On the SEC State of Mind Podcast in June, Beamer spoke in a similar way calling the SEC's depth "unlike any other."

Beamer points not only to the talent on the field, but fans as well, or in some cases the "12th man". SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey highlighted the conference's fans with one impressive stat.

"Every league in America is good. But the depth from top to bottom in the SEC is unlike any other. Nobody can dispute that. If you look at other conferences, the top teams are going to have 3-4 games a year where they beat a team in the conference by 30 or 40 points. It is what it is. That ain't the case in this league," Beamer said.

Fans Play A Big Role

Back to SEC Media Days this week, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey highlighted the fans of his member schools and gave one stat that sets his conference apart not only from others in the sport, but outside of college football as well.

"The stat that Commissioner {Greg} Sankey said, to me, says everything. This league averaged 80,000 fans a game last season which is the highest average of any sport of any league in the world. You can point to that right there."

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks mascot Cocky leads the student section in cheers before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You're playing in front 80, 90, 100 thousand people every week," Beamer said. "We don't go on the road and play in front of 10 thousand fans in the opposing venue like some places. It's a mental and physical grind that isn't the same in other conferences."

The debate around who is the supreme conference in college football may be a hot topic amongst schools. fans, and the media for quiet some time. However with the ever changing structure of college football (NIL, playoffs, transfers, and more), who knows which conference will be able to fully stake their claim as the best in America.