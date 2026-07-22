Shane Beamer Explains Why There Should Be Excitement Following the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2026

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took the podium on Tuesday during SEC Media Days to discuss his team heading into 2026. Intentionality seems to be a focal point for this program as they look to make a playoff push this fall.

To begin his press conference, Beamer gave his early thoughts on his roster and how hard they have worked for this coming season.

"I really like this team. I think they've been very intentional about their work and what they want to get done, since they came back in January," Beamer said.

In 2024, the Gamecocks were riding high off a 9-3 regular season and on the cusp of making the College Football Playoffs. Many media members put high expectations on South Carolina entering 2025, however the team was unable to live up to the hype. This year the expectations are low outside of the building despite, as Beamer points out, having many of the same players.

"We've got a lot of guys still on our team that were here in 2024, when we were two points away from being in the College Football Playoff. Last year at this time, most of you guys picked us very high because of the players we had returning. This year, we won't be picked very high. I get that, but we've got the same players that you picked us high for last year," Beamer said.

New Players and Coaches Already Paying Off

Best in the world. pic.twitter.com/9M6HBplqgB — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) July 21, 2026

South Carolina brought in talented players from the high school ranks and the transfer portal. "Winners" is the term Beamer used to describe the new players coming into his roster.

"I like the freshmen that we brought in. It's a very mature freshman class," Beamer said. "I like the transfers that we brought in. Winners. We've got seven new transfers that have either won a national championship or participated in the College Football Playoff at their previous school."

Outside of adding more on the field talent, Beamer set out to complete overhaul his offensive coaching staff. Landing one of the nation's best offensive minds could turn out to be a pivotal hire in the Beamer era.

"Got a new offensive coordinator in Kendal Briles. Got a new offensive line coach in Randy Clements and a new running backs coach and associate head coach in Stan Drayton. Those guys are proven coaches and recruiters that have made us better already," Beamer said.

On the other side of the ball, veteran defensive coordinator Clayton White returns. In his tenure, White has been instrumental in building a steady and consistent defense in Columbia.

"It's year six in this system with Clayton White, our defensive coordinator, who doesn't get enough credit for how good he is at what he does. He's one of the best defensive coordinators in the entire nation. Since 2021, we lead the SEC in takeaways defensively. We've got to continue to be that aggressive opportunistic group," Beamer said.

Beginning with his father, Frank, the term "Beamer Ball" has been synonymous with the world of college football for decades. Keeping the tradition alive, Beamer brings in Matthew Smiley from the NFL, tasking him with creating an "aggressive" unit this season.

"New special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley, whose been a good addition to our program," Beamer said. "We'll continue to be aggressive there. We lead the SEC in blocked kicks since I've been the head coach at South Carolina. Defensively and special teams, we've got to continue to be aggressive."

Fans will get to see this new look Gamecocks team in just a few weeks time as kickoff against Kent State gets closer and closer.