Shane Beamer Will Return As South Carolina's Head Coach in 2026
Though not a surprising move, South Carolina Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati says Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer will return in 2026, per The State's Jordan Kaye. The team is in the midst of a down year, as evident by their 4-7 record, and missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons.
Beamer was hired in 2021 to take over the Gamecocks' program after the firing of Will Muschamp. He is 33-29 in his five seasons with the team, with best season coming in 2024. This season has been a let down after coming into the year with playoff expectations.
This offseason will be pivotal to turning things around for 2026. South Carolina needs help along the offensive and defensive lines, in the secondary, at running back, at linebacker, and possibly quarterback. This doesn't include the team's search for an offensive coordinator as well. Beamer believes the team will be much improved next season.
"I do know next year at this time we're going to be sitting here on this Tuesday night watching the playoff rankings to see where we are," Beamer said Nov. 18. "We're going to be firmly in the mix for a college football playoff berth next year at this time."
South Carolina extended Beamer after the 2024 season. His new deal is expected to keep him in Columbia through 2030.
