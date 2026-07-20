South Carolina Must Get This Right If the Team Wants to Succeed in 2026

South Carolina football enters a fork in the road type of season in 2026. If all goes well, the team is pushing for a playoff spot and the coaching staff returns for 2027 and beyond. However if things don't go well, several star players may head off the the next level and Shane Beamer's seat gets very hot. If we had a crystal ball and saw the win-loss record in December, I believe one unit will be the driving factor if the Gamecocks succeed or fail this fall.

Last season the two biggest reasons for the Gamecocks only winning four games, came on the offensive side of the ball. The play-calling was nothing short of abysmal and the offensive line was a bottom two unit in the conference. Shane Beamer addressed both of these problems by hiring offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and offensive line coach Randy Clements.

Briles' veer and shoot system has worked in many programs across the country. It is a quarterback and wide receiver friendly system that will assuredly help put points on the board if one thing is operating smoothly. South Carolina's success and failure in 2026 on the offensive side of the ball all hinges on Clements and the offensive line group.

Breaking Down the Room

Shane Beamer said Kendal Briles only wanted one offensive line coach to come with him: TCU OL Randy Clements — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) December 12, 2025

The group will be replacing all five starters that opened the 2025 season against S.C. State. On that day, Josiah Thompson started at left tackle, Rodney Newsome at left guard, Boaz Stanley at center, Trovon Baugh at right guard, and Cason Henry at right tackle. Thompson suffered a season ending injury earlier this offseason and the remaining four all transferred out.

Jacarrius Peak was the prized offensive tackle transfer of the season for Clements and Shane Beamer. Peak suffered a non-football activity injury back in February and may not be ready for kickoff against Kent State, however Beamer gave a positive update saying Peak should be back early on this season.

At the other spots, last year's starter Nolan Hay will battle transfer Carter Miller for the starting center gig. Ebubedike Nnabugwu, Emmanuel Poku, Darius Gray, Hank Purvis, Markee Anderson, and Adedamola Ajidahun will be in the running for both guard spots. Finally, Shedrick Sarratt Jr., Dayne Arnett, Zyon Guiles, and Armando Nieves are all competing for the tackle position across Peak.

Whichever starting five Clements rolls out there must be able to protect LaNorris Sellers and establish an efficient rushing attack. Two things the 2025 unit was unable to do. If they become an average unit or better, the team can do great things this fall. If not, hard conversations may be had for 2027.