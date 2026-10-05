South Carolina at Florida: What to Know About the Gators Ahead of Saturday

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are back on the road this week, heading to Gainesville for the first time in 4 years. Here's an early look at the Gators and what South Carolina fans should be on the lookout for when these SEC rivals collide.

Florida completely blew up their coaching staff in the offseason, bringing over Tulane's Jon Sumrall to take over for the ousted Billy Napier. The early returns, especially with the hiring of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, have been great for Gator fans.

Despite coming off a blowout loss on the road at Missouri last week, this Florida team is dangerous and could crash the College Football Playoff party in year one under Sumrall. If you haven't paid attention to what's been going on in Gainesville this season, we've got you covered.

Stellar Rushing Attack

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) celebrates with a Heisman pose against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jadan Baugh is in the running for a top three player at his position in the entire country. The third year tailback is fifth in college football in rushing yards (613) and tied for first in touchdowns (11). He is the engine behind this entire offense for coordinator Buster Faulkner. With this game being played in the Swamp it is important to note that Baugh is on another level at home. There he averages nearly eight yards per carry with 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

Duke Clark sits behind Baugh on the depth chart but has the talent to be a starter in the Southeastern Conference. As you can see in the video below, Clark can make defenders miss in the open field and turn minimal gains into huge touchdown runs.

DUKE CLARK MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/bGTg68BqfN — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 26, 2026

Missouri was able to beat Florida last week because they held Baugh and Clark to 14, yes 14, total rushing yards. That is a big ask for South Carolina's front seven, but if the Gamecocks have any chance at pulling off an upset they have to keep those two in check.

Talented Group of Wideouts

While the focus is on stopping the run, Florida does have an impressive group of receivers to throw at any secondary. Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III are the young but talented playmakers in that room. Wilson leads the team in receptions (18), yards (302), and touchdowns (3). Just behind sits Brown III with 17 catches for 271 yards and two scores.

It's clear that Faulkner's offense is heavily built around the run game, but if they have to pass, they have the talent to hurt a South Carolina secondary that has struggled in recent weeks.

A Vunderable Defense

Florida is more similar to Mississippi State than they are to Alabama to compare the team to South Carolina's more recent opponents. They have a great offense, but the defense can be taken advantage of. Starting with the rush defense, the Gators are 10th in the SEC giving up 126.4 yards per contest and nine touchdowns. If Kendal Briles is able to scheme open plays on the ground for LaNorris Sellers and Matt Fuller, it should open up the passing game which has been the biggest struggle for this Florida defense.

Ranked as the worst unit in the conference, the Gators are giving up nearly 267 yards per game through the air. Sellers will have to make good decisions with the ball, but that is the area of the game where South Carolina can find explosive plays down field.