In somewhat of a surprising move following the loss to Arkansas, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee ranked South Carolina at number 21 on Tuesday night. This means, even with four losses, South Carolina has an outside chance of reaching the final field of 12 in a few weeks.

Is it likely? No. But you're saying there's a chance, for all my Dumb and Dumber fans out there. The Gamecocks aren't quiet finished just yet. After not only losing to Arkansas, but getting trounced, the expectation was this team would be lucky to even be ranked at all. Now they sit at 21 in the rankings with two weeks left in the season and a chance to make a statement on Saturday.

Jack Veltri of GamecockCentral and On3 asked the CFP chair, Hunter Yuracheck, about the reasoning behind South Carolina's ranking. Yuracheck's response was about the major injuries the Gamecocks have suffered and the chance to knock off the number one team in the country.

What Needs to Happen

First and foremost, South Carolina has to beat Georgia on Saturday and Clemson next week to even have a chance. While they won't say it outright, how you beat Clemson also matters. Squeaking out a win against Clemson probably won't be good enough with how bad the Tigers have looked this season. They will need to beat the Tigers handily to make a point.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Let's say both of those things happen and South Carolina is sitting at 8-4. That is still not enough to jump nine spots and earn one of the last at-large bids. The Gamecocks need chaos to happen.

Making the Path

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players take the field before their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech, Kentucky, and Iowa would need to drop their two remaining games. An 8-4 Kentucky would be ranked ahead of South Carolina with the head to head since they would be evaluated in the same pod of teams. They would also need Oregon, Ohio State, USC, and Houston to all lose at least once in the next two weeks. But that still may not even be enough.

Boise State at 17 currently represents the highest ranked group of six team which means they are slated to take the spot away from Texas Tech at the moment. That means one of the two loss teams in the top 12 have to lose another game forcing the CFP committee to have to choose between a three loss team and a four loss South Carolina team with a win over Georgia.

Beating Georgia on Saturday will be a big enough task on it's own. But for that to happen and all the chaos listed above to happen, you may have better odds at winning the powerball. That being said it's not impossible. South Carolina has a chance to get in, but those chances are barely hanging on.