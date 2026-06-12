South Carolina Baseball: Coaching Staff Shake Up, Plus One Gamecock Announces His Return for 2027

New South Carolina baseball head coach, Kevin Schnall, has hit the ground running hiring a new staff and making changes to his roster. Several coaches have already signed on in the last 24 hours as well as one Gamecock announcing his return for 2027.

Kevin Schnall had an exclusive interview with Gamecocks+ and Gamecocks online this week. He spoke about his priorities around building a successful program and that begins with having an "elite staff."

“Number one is the staff,” said Schnall, who was Coastal Carolina’s head coach the last two years. “We have to assemble an elite coaching staff; a staff that would rival any coaching staff in the entire country."

His current staff includes former Chanticleers coaches and a long time hitting coach from the ACC. Hiring the right coaches is just as important as gathering talent if you want to win at a high level.

Pitching Coach Matt Williams will follow Schnall from Coastal Carolina to South Carolina. Gamecock fans will know him well as Williams was with the team under Mark Kingston in 2023. He helped deliver one of the best pitching groups in program history with the Chanticleers. The team finished with a 3.22 ERA, which was the fifth-best mark in program history. Williams will be tasked with helping a Gamecocks pitching room that posted a 4.81 ERA as a unit.

After spending 17 years with Wake Forest, Bill Cilento will join Schnall's staff as the hitting coach. Cilento has a long proven track record of success by developing players in college and having them drafted to the majors. Cilento was the Demon Deacons hitting coach, associate head coach, third base coach, and the recruiting director over the course of 17 years there. His knowledge will be needed to help a Gamecocks squad who hit .235 at the plate last season.

Chad Oxendine and Tyler Shewmaker, fellow Coastal Carolina staffers, will also be joining forces with Schnall in Columbia. Shewmaker will serve as the team's recruiting coordinator after serving as Coastal's Director of Player Development and Recruiting last season. Shewmaker also spent time with the Vanderbilt baseball program before 2026.

MORE: @GamecockBSB is bringing Chad Oxendine over from Coastal Carolina, and Tyler Shewmaker will serve as the #Gamecocks Recruiting Coordinator, I'm told. https://t.co/4y5bopfp1v — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 11, 2026

Marlatt Returns

Parker Marlatt will return to the Gamecocks in 2027. He appeared in 19 games last season for Paul Mainieri and Monte Lee. Marlatt posted a 5.68 ERA with 28 strikeouts in just over 25 innings pitched. He will be entering his senior season in 2027.