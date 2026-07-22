LaNorris Sellers Talks New Coaches and South Carolina's Offense During SEC Media Days

Players and coaches across the conference are meeting with reporters at SEC Media Days to discuss their off-season's and the season that is rapidly approaching. South Carolina will send out Shane Beamer, LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor, and Peyton Williams to answer questions on Tuesday.

LaNorris Sellers burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He quickly became a household name with his electric running ability and leading his team to a 9-3 record. Those on the field highlights led to big expectations entering the 2025 season. Things didn't go according to plan, leading to changes on the staff and the roster as a whole.

One thing is for certain the 2025 season left a bad taste in Sellers' mouth.

"I don't what to feel what we felt last year. I don't like to lose either," Sellers said. "Just do whatever it takes to win those games."

While disappointing, last season was a learning experience and gives the team something to build off of in 2026. Sellers spoke about what he is working on this offseason.

"Just being more consistent," Sellers said. "My footwork, anticipation, building those relationships with the guys, the new guys, and the coaches."

Breathing New Life Into the Offense

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) talks with associate head coach Kendal Briles during the first half of a game against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kendal Briles was brought in to replace Mike Shula as the offensive coordinator. Briles has had success at multiple stops in his career. The Gamecocks are hoping his system will make things easier on the quarterback and receivers as a whole. So far the change in philosophy has been a welcome sight for Sellers and the Gamecocks.

"Just all the new stuff that he {Briles} is bringing in. It's fun. New system, new coaches, it's a lot of excitement. It's pretty much his playbook. He teaches me what to do, where to look, stuff like that."

Jayden Sellers, LaNorris' younger brother, flashed last season as a dependable target out wide. Now heading into year two of his Gamecocks' career, LaNorris can see the strides his brother is making to get better.

"A lot better. He's putting in the extra work. Anytime I'm with Nyck {Harbor} or those guys throwing after, or watching film after, he's always there."

Lastly, Sellers was asked about why South Carolina fans should have confidence heading into this year after the down year of 2025.

"We're attacking every day. We're still working. We're still confident in ourselves. They should have confidence in us as well.

To watch the full interview from the Post and Courier's Jordan Kaye, click here.