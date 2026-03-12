South Carolina Baseball Prepares for the First SEC Series of the Season

SEC play for the Gamecocks kicks off this weekend with a trip to Gainesville. South Carolina will go on the road to take on a top 25 Florida Gators team.

Last season the Gators won all three games in the series at Founders Park. The Gamecocks were outscored 39-8 in that three game series. That led to a streak of six straight losses for South Carolina in 2025.

This season the Gamecocks are 12-6, coming off a loss to the Citadel on Tuesday. The offense wasn't there on Tuesday despite another great game at the plate from true freshman Will Craddock. Craddock opened the game with a lead off home run and finished Craddock was 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead Carolina’s offense. That was the first lead off home run for the team since Nathan Hall did it on Mar 23, 2025.

First pitch between the Gators and Gamecocks is set to take place at 6:30 pm (ET) on Friday. Game two will also be at 6:30 pm (ET). And the series finale will behind at 1:00 pm (ET) on Sunday.

Players to Watch

Gamecocks tie it and Brandon Stone gets a pair of punchouts in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/7a8pQC81op — South Carolina Baseball (@GamecockBSB) March 8, 2026

Craddock has been the breakout player of the season for the Gamecocks so far. He has appeared in 13 games, all starts. He leads the team in batting average (.432), tied for second on the team in home runs (4), and leads the team in on base percentage (.544). The infielder from Anderson, South Carolina, has been a nice surprise for the team this year.

KJ Scobey continues to play well offensively after starting in all 18 games this season. He has 26 hits on 77 at bats (.338), nine doubles, three home runs, and 14 RBIs. The true sophomore from Lakeland, Florida, is looking to build off a strong true freshman season that saw him start a team leading 56 games.

From the mound, junior right hander Brandon Stone leads the team with a 1.00 ERA with a 2-0 record on the season. He is a player to watch from the pitchers spot this weekend.