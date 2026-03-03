South Carolina Hosts Senior Night in Regular Season Home Finale Against Tennessee

Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks enter Colonial Life Arena for the final time in the 2025-2026 regular season on Tuesday evening. South Carolina will host senior night against a top 25 Tennessee team.

South Carolina is set to honor six seniors on Tuesday prior to the 6 pm (ET) tip off: forward Nordin Kapic, guard Mike Sharavjamts, guard Kobe Knox, guard Eli Sparkman, guard Myles Stute and guard Meechie Johnson.

Johnson has had quite the college journey. He originally signed with Ohio State out of high school, transferred to South Carolina after two seasons, and then made stops again with the Buckeyes and Gamecocks. Johnson has been a strong presence offensively for the garnet and black this season. He has a career-best 11, 20-point games this season, nine of which came against SEC competition.

Kapic came to Columbia from UC San Diego in the past offseason. This year with the Gamecocks Kapic appeared in 19 games, making four starts. He is averaging 2.8 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per game, and has three steals on the season.

Sharavjamts was another transfer to the Gamecocks this past offseason. Coming over from Utah, Sharavjamts has appeared in 29 games, making 29 starts this season. He is averaging 11 points per game on .487/.342/.882 shooting splits, 5.5 rebounds per game, and has 71 assists, 19 steals, and 27 blocks on the year.

Knox made his way over to Columbia from South Florida prior to this season. He has appeared in

29 games, making 29 starts. Knox is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Stute has spent the last three seasons with the Gamecocks. In 2025-2026, he has appeared in 23 games, making 24 starts. Stute is averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Eli Sparkman has spent three seasons with the Gamecocks, but took a gap year for a study abroad program in 2024-2025. He has appeared in 11 games this season in mostly a reserve role for the team.

How To Watch:

Feb 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) attempts to shoot over Kentucky Wildcats forward Trent Noah (9) during the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

This is the first meeting of the season between Tennessee and South Carolina.

Looking for more:

Join the community: