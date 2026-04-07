South Carolina Baseball Returns to Founders Park to Take on College of Charleston

The Gamecocks are set to end a five game homestand on Tuesday as the College of Charleston rolls into Founders Park for a 6:30 pm (ET) first pitch.

South Carolina began the homestand with a win over Wofford and a series opening win over top five Texas at home. The Longhorns would win games two and three of the series, but the Gamecocks kept it close throughout.

Monte Lee's squad finishes up the homestand against the Cougars of the College of Charleston before going on the road for a weekend series against Missouri beginning on Thursday.

Preview:

May 20, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina pitcher Brandon Stone (32) pitches against Florida in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman right hander Austin Wiegandt gets the start for the Cougars. He is 1-1 on the year with a 2.63 ERA and 11 striekouts in 13.2 innings pitched. Catcher Dylan Johnson leads the way at the plate for the Cougars with a .343 batting average and 11 doubles. Utility man Jake Amman has also had a great start to his freshman year with a .315 batting average to go along with three home runs, which is tied for second on the team.

Carolina hopes an impressive pitching performance over the weekend will carry over this week. As a staff the Gamecocks combined for a 2.33 ERA and 33 strikeouts against the Longhorns. In game one of the series, Alex Valentin, Zach Russell, and Alex Philpott combined for six hits and 12 strikeouts.

Sophomore lefty Logan Prisco will take the mound to start tonight's game. Prisco has a 2.04 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 17.2 innings this season. Will Craddock continues to impress as a true freshman this season. Craddock holds the team lead in batting average (.308) amongst starters and is tied with veteran Talmadge LeCroy with the team lead in home runs (7).

How To Watch:

Date: Apr 7, 2026

Apr 7, 2026 Time: 6:30 pm (ET)

6:30 pm (ET) Television Broadcast: SEC Network Plus

SEC Network Plus Radio Broadcast: Gamecock Sports Network with Derek Scott and Cade Crenshaw

Gamecock Sports Network with Derek Scott and Cade Crenshaw Stadium: Founders Park, Columbia, South Carolina

According to the Weather Channel, it will be sunny to start the game with temperatures in the low 70s. Temperatures will dip into the mid to low 60s by the end. There is a zero percent chance of rain for the evening.

The last time the Gamecocks and Cougars met on the diamond was at Segra Park in 2025, where Carolina came away with a 4-3 victory. The program is 51-9 against the College of Charleston all time, including a 40-6 home record.