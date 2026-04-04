South Carolina vs. UCLA Opening Odds, Preview for NCAA Tournament National Championship

A national champion will be crowned on Sunday afternoon, as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks take on the No. 1 UCLA Bruins after both teams turned in defensive masterclasses in the Final Four.

South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley are favored in this game, as they aim to win their third national championship in five seasons. The Gamecocks knocked off undefeated UConn by 14-points in the Final Four despite the fact that they entered the game as 7.5-point underdogs.

In the other Final Four matchup, the Bruins took down No. 1 Texas (who was also favored) behind a huge defensive performance and a double-double from star center Lauren Betts. The Bruins held Texas to just 31 percent shooting from the field, and Betts altered shots all night long, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

UCLA is in the national championship game for the first time in program history, but it is an underdog in this matchup. The Bruins only have one loss all season (to Texas in the regular season), but the Gamecocks performance in the Final Four has flipped the odds for the national title game.

South Carolina went from a huge underdog on Friday to nearly a -200 favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Here’s a look at the odds and a preview to prepare you for the National Championship.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

South Carolina -3.5 (-124)

UCLA +3.5 (+102)

Moneyline

South Carolina: -188

UCLA: +152

Total

130.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

South Carolina was dead last in the odds to win the National Championship entering the Final Four, but it turned in a strong performance in a 14-point win over an undefeated UConn team.

That has led oddsmakers to flip their projections, setting Staley’s Gamecocks as the favorite in the national title game. UCLA played well on the defensive end in the Final Four, holding Texas to 44 points while keeping Madison Booker to 3-for-23 from the field.

However, South Carolina has been in this position before, winning three national championships under Staley’s leadership. This is uncharted territory for the Bruins, as this is the first time the program has made the national title game in its history.

South Carolina vs. UCLA Preview

These teams are both elite on both ends of the floor, as all four No. 1 seeds were a step above everyone else in the 2025-26 season.

UCLA has the No. 1 adjusted offensive efficiency and the No. 4 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country, per Bart Torvik, while the Gamecocks clock in at No. 3 in both categories.

South Carolina has been battle-tested during this season, facing Texas three times and UConn in the Final Four. It now has a chance to be the only team to beat UConn, Texas and UCLA all in the 2025-26 season.

UCLA has a lot of experience on this roster after last year’s Final Four appearance, as Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Betts, Gianna Kneepkens and Charlisse Leger-Walker are all seniors. Leger-Walker transferred in this season with Kneepkens, but Rice, Jaquez and Betts are mainstays from last season’s team.

Meanwhile, South Carolina added arguably the most impactful transfer in the portal this past season, picking up Ta’Niya Latson. The star guard was crucial in the team’s Final Four win, finishing with 16 points and 11 boards to pace the Gamecocks. South Carolina is a deep team, led by sophomore Joyce Edwards and the guard trio of Latson, Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson.

Dawn Staley also has an X-Factor off the bench in Agot Makeer, who has scored 16, 15, 10, 18 and 14 points in five NCAA Tournament games this season. The freshman is an impressive shot-maker that could swing this game in her minutes.

Stylistically, the Bruins want to slow the game down and play through Betts in the post as much as they can. South Carolina – unlike Texas – doesn’t have as much size to deal with the 6-foot-7 senior in the paint. However, the Gamecocks still ranked No. 2 in the country in opponent 2-point percentage this season and held Sarah Strong to 4-of-16 shooting in the Final Four.

South Carolina is also a top-five team in 3-point shooting, and that will be needed against this UCLA defense since Betts is such a force in the paint.

I lean with experience – both with the players and coaches – in this game, but I think there is a case to be made for UCLA’s defense being the most impressive unit that I’ve seen so far in the Final Four.

The UNDER may be the best bet to place on Sunday, as the Gamecocks combined for just 110 points with UConn and UCLA and Texas didn’t even crack 100 combined points, finishing with 95.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.