Injuries We’re Monitoring for Knicks, Spurs Ahead of NBA Finals Game 3

The NBA Finals are officially headed to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks and Spurs will face off in Game 3 on Monday night. And if you’re one of the lucky and luxury-loving few who are paying the price to get in the doors, you'd certainly hope that the highly anticipated experience isn't hampered by injuries.

The good news is that the Finals have not been derailed by injuries thus far (other than a scary few moments in Game 1). And the great news is that there is only one player on the official injury report for either team ahead of Monday’s tip-off, and he is listed as available. A clean injury sheet for the biggest games on the biggest stage; you can’t beat that.

Game 3 is critical for both sides. More so for the Spurs, who are in a 2–0 hole vs. the Knicks. After defeating the defending champion Thunder in seven games in the Western Conference finals, Victor Wembanyama & Co. suddenly look outmatched by the red-hot Knicks. For New York, Monday marks the first NBA Finals game at MSG since 1999. The atmosphere was always going to be wild, but the Knicks' stealing both games in San Antonio has only upped the ante; now, the team has the opportunity to clinch a title in front of its home fans.

Ahead of Monday night’s crucial Game 3, here are the injuries we’re monitoring, both those on the injury report and those that are more akin to lingering bumps and bruises:

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks center (hand)

Mitchell Robinson has been available for the NBA Finals with a brace on his right hand. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As of this writing, Robinson is the only player listed on the official injury report for either team. He’s been available for Games 1 and 2 and is listed as available once again with a fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand. Robinson wore a brace in the first two games of the Finals, but the injury hasn’t impacted his play much. He had a great contest with Victor Wembanyama on the last-second shot attempt, which rimmed out and gave the Knicks the win. In the first half, the Spurs decided to employ the “hack-a-Mitch” strategy, but Robinson still sank three of the six free-throw attempts he was given.

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs guard (ankle)

De’Aaron Fox had 20 points in Game 2 of the Finals | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Fox returned from a high ankle sprain for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Thunder and has been on the floor ever since. He is not on San Antonio’s injury report for Game 3 of the Finals—in fact, nobody is—but the not-too-distant sprain is worth remembering. He had his best showing since his return in Friday’s Game 2 with 20 points and five assists on 8-for-12 shooting. Sports Illustrated’s Liam McKeone noticed that Fox was not wearing a brace or limping at Sunday’s shootaround. Fox’s ankle sprain could be fully in the rearview, but it shouldn't be completely forgotten yet.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks guard (awkward landings in Game 1)

Jalen Brunson made the game-winning free throw in Game 2 to secure a 2–0 lead on the Spurs | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Brunson is not included on the injury report; he is only on this list because of two awkward landings in Game 1, one of which led to a quick trip to the locker room. In the first quarter of Game 1, Spurs wing Harrison Barnes fell into Brunson’s knee, which made the Knicks superstar hobble and the fan base collectively hold its breath. Brunson quickly returned to the game, but moments later, he limped off once again after Spurs backup big man Luke Kornet stepped on his ankle following a drive to the hoop.

That time, Brunson remained in the game, and the rest was history; he scored 30 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter, to will the Knicks to a comeback win. There were no limitations in Game 2, when he scored 20 points in 38 minutes, including the game-winning foul shot. Brunson should be monitored strictly for precautionary reasons, but he looks good to go after the scary moments at the start of the series.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs center (knee)

Victor Wembanyama tweaked his knee in Game 1, but he’s been at full strength ever since. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wembanyama isn’t on the official injury report, either. But just as something to keep an eye on, he did limp back to the Spurs’ bench in the third quarter of Game 1 after he bumped knees with Josh Hart while the Knicks wing drove toward the basket. San Antonio’s medical staff checked on Wembanyama, but he quickly dismissed any attention and remained in the game. He played 40 minutes in Game 2 and didn’t appear bothered at all, so Wemby’s knee tweak isn’t a cause for concern moving forward.

Victor Wembanyama went to the Spurs' bench appearing to limp after this play. pic.twitter.com/Esls3q2GU2 — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2026

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