How ABC Plans to Approach Donald Trump’s Appearance at NBA Finals

1. There is a buzz, a feeling, a vibe in New York like no other I can remember for Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight.

The intensity has been taken to another level because of measures that are being put in place at Madison Square Garden thanks to Donald Trump attending the game.

Security wall outside around MSG pic.twitter.com/mXk87a1P2B — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) June 8, 2026

What is ABC/ESPN’s plan on how to handle the President’s appearance with its coverage before and during the Spurs-Knicks game?

As for Inside the NBA, which will air before the game, Charles Barkley told me Monday morning, “If they show him, we’ve probably got to acknowledge it. I have no idea what they’re gonna do, to be honest with you. If they show him, we probably have to address it.”

Would Barkley, who has never been afraid to speak his mind, share his feelings on the President during the pregame show?

“I would never disrespect the President of the United States,” Barkley told me. “I would never do that. I’m not a fan of Trump. Like I said, I would never disrespect the President, so I’m hoping that ESPN or TNT would not put me in a position for that to happen.”

When I spoke to Barkley, he wasn’t nearly as interested in talking about the President as he was Knicks fans.

“I think this is going to be one of the craziest things we’ve ever been part of in my entire life,” Barkley said. “I think these people in New York are gonna be so excited. I’m not even worried about the President. I’m just worried about the whole New York thing to be honest with you. I think these people are gonna go crazy.

“I’m excited to see the Knicks in these two games because I think they’re gonna sweep them, but I think it’s gonna be amazing to be there, but crazy to be there also. I’m terrified and excited at the same time.”

As for ABC’s game coverage, an ESPN source told me ABC will show Trump and document his appearance at the game, as is always the case when he attends a sporting event, but that the focus will remain on what’s taking place on the court.

2. Nobody will be rooting harder for the Spurs tonight than ABC/ESPN. The network desperately needs length from this series, especially after the Knicks swept the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 1 drew 17 million viewers last Wednesday. If San Antonio can come back and make this a six- or seven-game series, ABC could get close to 25 million viewers for those games.

A Knicks win tonight, though, means the series could conclude Wednesday night in a New York sweep.

3. ESPN will offer an alt-cast for tonight’s Spurs-Knicks game featuring Pat McAfee and his crew.

This has absolutely nothing to do with McAfee, but I can’t think of a worse sport for an alt-cast than basketball. Baseball and football are great for alt-cast. Basketball? Not so much. There’s no downtime. A basketball telecast is about 90% play-by-play. I’m not sure how the crew on an alt-cast will have time or opportunity to cook. But if you are a McAfee fan, you will find out tonight if you choose to tune in.

Monday, @ESPNNBA presents a special alternate presentation of the ‘26 #NBAFinals Game 3 on ESPN



🗣️ All‑Access with The @PatMcAfeeShow

📍 Live from Madison Square Garden

🏀 8:30p ET | Spurs vs Knicks pic.twitter.com/eJqGWaYpQX — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 8, 2026

4. Kevin Love likes to get high and watch old NBA videos on YouTube. The level of his highness determines which videos he consumes.

5. This Reds security guard has to be the biggest party pooper ever.

Funny and diabolical moment from the Reds game earlier today.



This kid wanted the ball so his dad held him by the feet to try to get it until security quickly said absolutely not.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5MNma4cX5H — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) June 8, 2026

6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with Sports Business Journal media reporter Austin Karp.

Karp talks about the NBA and ABC being set up for big ratings with the Spurs and Knicks in the Finals, the trio of Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler calling their first NBA Finals together and the Inside the NBA crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal working the NBA Finals pregame, halftime and postgame studio shows for the first time.

In addition, Karp discusses Pat McAfee being ESPN’s top star, the buzz surrounding the World Cup, a big problem with college football’s playoff schedule, whether Fox could lose the World Series and/or the NFL, the current debacle at 60 Minutes and much more.

Following Karp, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include: the NBA Finals, my recent interview with Marv Albert, Sal getting a message from a Howard Stern Show wack packer, a fun rankings game, Sal’s lack of Bon Jovi knowledge and more.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: With a big basketball game taking place at MSG tonight, I was trying to come up with something along those lines for this part of the column and then it hit me: “IN DE FACE!”

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.