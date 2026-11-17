Lamont Paris added four-star guard Frashad Tisby from Cross Creek High School in Augusta, Georgia to South Carolina's 2027 recruiting class. According to Gamecocksonline, Tisby signed his financial aid agreement in order to play basketball in Columbia next fall.

Tisby stands 6-feet-6 and 190 pounds with the capability to play both guard and forward at the next level. He is a consensus top 100 player in the class, including top 10 in the state of Georgia. The Gamecocks beat out Harvard, Yale, Marquette, as well as a number of Power Four teams for his services.

Head coach Lamont Paris is excited for to add Tisby to the class.

“We are very excited to add Frashad and his family as the newest Gamecocks,” stated Paris. “He is an incredible young man that is a perfect fit for our program in so many ways. As people, Frashad and his family are top notch. They have tremendous perspective in a climate where that is often hard to come by."

Jet Academy’s Frashad Tisby (3) shoots the ball during the second day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Tisby is among several local athletes playing in the 2026 Peach Jam. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paris praises Tisby's play on the court as well as his academic achievements in the classroom.

Frashad is very serious about academics and has a great chance to graduate as valedictorian, even though he has challenged himself with a variety of AP/college level courses.," Paris said. "As a basketball player, it has been fun to watch Frashad grow and develop over the years. He has a great mix of positional size, athleticism, skill, and natural feel for the game. He has the ability to shoot from three, attack off the dribble, and he is underrated as a passer. All those things should translate well to the college game. Please join me in welcoming Frashad and his family to Columbia. Spurs up!”

As a junior last season, Tisby averaged 17.4 points per game, 11.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.2 steals. He was named Georgia’s Class 3A Player of the Year, helping lead Cross Creek to its third state championship in six years.

Tisby is the lone commit of the Gamecock's 2027 class. The class currently sits at the 71st spot in the national rankings. South Carolina may not bring in a full class. Over recent years, Paris has decided to bring in more transfer players to help win on the court in the immediate. Since 2022, the 2025 class had the highest number of high school enrollees (5). That class featured Eli Ellis, Grant Polk, EJ Walker, Abu Yarmah, and Hayden Assemian. Of those commits, only Polk and Assemian remain on the roster.