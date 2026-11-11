South Carolina Rises to 17 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
The latest College Football Playoff rankings are here and it spells good news for the Gamecocks. South Carolina comes in at number 17 with three weeks left in the regular season.
This is the highest ranking the Gamecocks have found themselves in since they finished at 15 at the end of the 2024 regular season. There is still work to be done, but South Carolina's playoff hopes are still alive.
What This Ranking Means for South Carolina
First and foremost, South Carolina has to win the final three games of the season to even be considered for the final 12 rankings the day after conference championship week. Their final three games include Arkansas (road), #1 Georgia (home), and Clemson (road).
Though this season has proved nothing is a sure thing, South Carolina should be able to get past Arkansas on the road this weekend. The (3-6) Razorbacks have struggled to stop good rushing attacks this season something South Carolina is very good at. But the Gamecocks can't overlook an Arkansas team that pushed Tennessee to the limit.
The game against Georgia will ultimately be the make it or break it point of the season for South Carolina. Auburn was able to upset the Dawgs in Sanford Stadium, so it's not impossible. What the Gamecocks will have to do is force Georgia into making mistakes and play near perfect offensively. It will be tough considering how well the Dawgs have played since the loss, but Williams-Brice Stadium can be daunting at night.
After that is the annual matchup against Clemson. Although the Tigers are not the same group they were a few years ago, rivalry games are always tough. South Carolina, even on the road, should be favored in this game.
In addition to winning the last three games of the season, some level of chaos has to happen in front of the Gamecocks in order for them to find their way into the dance. The bright side is their current ranking proves they are still in the thick of things in early November.
College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Alabama
4. UCLA
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas
7. Miami
8. Tennessee
9. Indiana
10. BYU
11. Kentucky
12. Texas Tech
13. Wake Forest
14. Houston
15. Iowa
16. Oregon
17. South Carolina
18. USC
19. Ole Miss
20. Ohio State
21. LSU
22. Missouri
23. Arizona
24. Boise State
25. Oklahoma State
The Gamecocks do not control their own destiny at the moment, but a seven game winning that includes wins over two top ten teams may very well be enough to get them into the dance.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI