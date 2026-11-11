The latest College Football Playoff rankings are here and it spells good news for the Gamecocks. South Carolina comes in at number 17 with three weeks left in the regular season.

This is the highest ranking the Gamecocks have found themselves in since they finished at 15 at the end of the 2024 regular season. There is still work to be done, but South Carolina's playoff hopes are still alive.

What This Ranking Means for South Carolina

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) is helped off the field after scoring a clinching touchdown, aggravating an ankle injury, against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, South Carolina has to win the final three games of the season to even be considered for the final 12 rankings the day after conference championship week. Their final three games include Arkansas (road), #1 Georgia (home), and Clemson (road).

Though this season has proved nothing is a sure thing, South Carolina should be able to get past Arkansas on the road this weekend. The (3-6) Razorbacks have struggled to stop good rushing attacks this season something South Carolina is very good at. But the Gamecocks can't overlook an Arkansas team that pushed Tennessee to the limit.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The game against Georgia will ultimately be the make it or break it point of the season for South Carolina. Auburn was able to upset the Dawgs in Sanford Stadium, so it's not impossible. What the Gamecocks will have to do is force Georgia into making mistakes and play near perfect offensively. It will be tough considering how well the Dawgs have played since the loss, but Williams-Brice Stadium can be daunting at night.

After that is the annual matchup against Clemson. Although the Tigers are not the same group they were a few years ago, rivalry games are always tough. South Carolina, even on the road, should be favored in this game.

In addition to winning the last three games of the season, some level of chaos has to happen in front of the Gamecocks in order for them to find their way into the dance. The bright side is their current ranking proves they are still in the thick of things in early November.

College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed

Dec 7, 2014; Grapevine, TX, USA; The top four in the college football playoff rankings are unveiled on ESPN on a big screen at the Gaylord Texan Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas

7. Miami

8. Tennessee

9. Indiana

10. BYU

11. Kentucky

12. Texas Tech

13. Wake Forest

14. Houston

15. Iowa

16. Oregon

17. South Carolina

18. USC

19. Ole Miss

20. Ohio State

21. LSU

22. Missouri

23. Arizona

24. Boise State

25. Oklahoma State

The Gamecocks do not control their own destiny at the moment, but a seven game winning that includes wins over two top ten teams may very well be enough to get them into the dance.