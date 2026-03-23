South Carolina Basketball Forward Jordan Butler Enters the Transfer Portal
Gamecocks basketball forward Jordan Butler announces intentions of entering the transfer portal. This marks the second player of the day to enter the portal, following guard Eli Ellis' announcement earlier Monday.
The seven footer from Greenville, South Carolina, came to the Gamecocks prior to the 2024-2025 season after spending his freshman year at Missouri. During the last two seasons, Butler played in 53 games, making 4 starts. He made career highs in points per game (2.8, field goal percentage (.477), and free throw percentage (.774) all this past season.
Butler was a highly touted prospect out of high school. He was the 90th overall prospect in the country and second in the state of South Carolina.
Roster Reset Incoming
This marks the third player to enter the portal so far for the Gamecocks. Butler joins forward Elijah Strong and guard Eli Ellis as those looking for new homes in 2026. Going into year five of Lamont Paris' tenure the basketball program appears to be overhauling both the roster and coaching staff.
The team is also set to lose three of it's four leading scorers from this season. Meechie Johnson Jr., Kobe Knox, and Mike Sharavjamts has exhausted their eligibility and will move on now that the season is over with. The team will likely look to be an aggressive player in the transfer portal this offseason.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI