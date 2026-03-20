South Carolina Basketball Forward Elijah Strong Enters the Transfer Portal

South Carolina basketball suffers its first portal loss of the offseason with forward Elijah Strong announcing his intentions of leaving the program.

Strong transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2025-2026 season after two years at Boston College. The 6-foot-8 junior out of Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged career highs in points (10.0) and steals (12). He appeared in 32 games, making 18 starts, in 2025-2026 for the Gamecocks.

First Portal Entry

Feb 17, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) posts up against Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This marks the first portal entry for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks. Paris will return to Columbia next season following back to back disappointing seasons.

The team is set to lose three of it's four leading scorers from this season. Meechie Johnson Jr., Kobe Knox, and Mike Sharavjamts has exhausted their eligibility and will move on now that the season is over with. The team will likely look to be an aggressive player in the transfer portal this offseason.