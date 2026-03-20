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Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Basketball Forward Elijah Strong Enters the Transfer Portal

South Carolina loses forward Elijah Strong to the transfer portal.
Alex Joyce|
Mar 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) shoots against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) shoots against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina basketball suffers its first portal loss of the offseason with forward Elijah Strong announcing his intentions of leaving the program.

Strong transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2025-2026 season after two years at Boston College. The 6-foot-8 junior out of Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged career highs in points (10.0) and steals (12). He appeared in 32 games, making 18 starts, in 2025-2026 for the Gamecocks.

First Portal Entry

Elijah Stron
Feb 17, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elijah Strong (31) posts up against Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This marks the first portal entry for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks. Paris will return to Columbia next season following back to back disappointing seasons.

The team is set to lose three of it's four leading scorers from this season. Meechie Johnson Jr., Kobe Knox, and Mike Sharavjamts has exhausted their eligibility and will move on now that the season is over with. The team will likely look to be an aggressive player in the transfer portal this offseason.

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Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

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