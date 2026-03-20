South Carolina Basketball Forward Elijah Strong Enters the Transfer Portal
South Carolina basketball suffers its first portal loss of the offseason with forward Elijah Strong announcing his intentions of leaving the program.
Strong transferred to South Carolina prior to the 2025-2026 season after two years at Boston College. The 6-foot-8 junior out of Charlotte, North Carolina, averaged career highs in points (10.0) and steals (12). He appeared in 32 games, making 18 starts, in 2025-2026 for the Gamecocks.
First Portal Entry
This marks the first portal entry for Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks. Paris will return to Columbia next season following back to back disappointing seasons.
The team is set to lose three of it's four leading scorers from this season. Meechie Johnson Jr., Kobe Knox, and Mike Sharavjamts has exhausted their eligibility and will move on now that the season is over with. The team will likely look to be an aggressive player in the transfer portal this offseason.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI