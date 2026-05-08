South Carolina Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Updated Look at the Gamecocks' Additions for 2026-2027

South Carolina has added a handful of players in the transfer portal in hopes to get back in postseason contention for next year. Which guy can make an immediate impact in the starting lineup?

Former George Mason guard Kory Mincy was the first commit in out of the transfer portal for the Gamecocks. The 6-foot-2 and 185 pounder from East Point, Georgia, averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season for a 23-10 Patriots squad. Mincy immediately helps the offense next season which was a big need for the Gamecocks in 2025-2026.

Texas forward Camden Heide is up next as he brings size (6-foot-7 and 215 pounds) and shot making ability to the roster from his front court position. Heide can provide spacing on the offensive side of the floor coming off the bench. Last season for the Longhorns, he shot 45.4 percent from beyond the arc. No one on the Gamecocks roster shot higher than 37.5 percent from three last season.

Loading up on the front court, Wisconsin forward Aleksas Bieliauskas joins the Gamecocks after one season in Madison. He appeared in 35 games averaging 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 20.2 minutes per contest. He also offers upside as a shot maker in this offense. It's clear Lamont Paris is trying to add more to his offense for next season.

Shane Blakeney spent last season with the Drexel Dragons. Blakeney improved each year he was in Philadelphia. As a fulltime starter in 2025-2026, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists in nearly 34 minutes per game. He shot 41.6 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three.

Finally Duquesne forward Jakub Nečas was the latest pickup for Paris out of the transfer portal. He is a 6-foot-10 and 240 pound forward from Blansko, Czech Republic. Nečas appeared in 29 games for the Dukes last season averaging 6.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.4 percent from the field.

Where Former Gamecocks Landed

Feb 17, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Eli Ellis (15) makes a shot over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While adding some nice pieces to the roster for next season, South Carolina also lost a few players from last year's team. Cam Scott signed with Temple earlier this week. Scott redshirted in 2025-2026, but appeared in 26 games as a true freshman, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Eli Ellis announced his commitment to the College of Charleston. He averaged 8.6 points per game and 2,8 rebounds per game in his true freshman season. And finally forward Elijah Strong has signed with St. Louis Billikens. Strong averaged 10 points per game last season.