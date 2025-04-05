Gamecock Digest

South Carolina defeats Mississippi State in Game One of the Series

Behind a big night from the pitching staff, South Carolina defeats the Bulldogs 7-3.

Alex Joyce

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Jake McCoy (23) throws to the Clemson Tigers during the top of the first inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
South Carolina gets its first SEC road win of the year after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs 7-3 in Starksville.

Mississippi State opened the game with a three run bottom of the first to take an early two run lead over the Gamecocks. However that would be the last lead of the evening for the Bulldogs as South Carolina would go on to score six unanswered runs over the remaining eight innings of play.

First baseman Beau Hollins was the offensive MVP of Friday night's win. Hollins came to the plate five times in game one, came away with four hits, and four RBIs. Jordan Carrion was the only other Gamecocks with an RBI in the game.

Sophomore Jake McCoy had a big bounce back start on Friday night. McCoy would pitch nearly six innings, giving up three runs, on five hits, and striking out two Bulldogs. The rest of the pitching staff would hold Mississippi State to zero runs, no hits, and five strikeouts. Closer Brendan Sweeney picked up save number five on the season along with four strikeouts.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday April 5 at 1:00 pm (ET). Jarvis Evans Jr (3-0, 3.62 ERA, 32.1 IP, 7 BB, 32 SO) will take the mound in Saturday's matchup. On the other side, the Bulldogs hand the ball to Evan Siary (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 14.2 IP, 4 BB, 18 SO).

